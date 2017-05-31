Reports: Arsenal agree deal for Henry Onyekuru

Onyekuru has bagged 24 goals in all competitions this season. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £6.8 million fee with Belgian club KAS Eupen for Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru.

Sky Sports report that the Gunners have triggered the £6.8 million release clause in the 19-year-old attacker’s contract, and that personal terms are set to take place soon.

Many Premier League clubs have been keeping track of Onyekuru this season due to his standout performances in Belgium, with teams such as Everton, Southampton and West Ham all being reportedly interested in the Nigerian, however it looks like Arsenal have won the race for the promising teenager.

A Belgian success

Onyekuru, who wears Henry on the back of his shirt, has been one of the breakout stars in the Jupiler League this season, scoring 12 goals in the regular season, and an impressive 10 goals in 10 games in the end of season Europa League playoff.

Eupen finished the regular season in 13th place, keeping their status in the top tier of Belgian football for another season after gaining promotion to the Jupiler League in the previous season.

Onyekuru is an avid Arsenal fan, meaning that personal terms could be agreed in quick succession.

A busy and important summer

Onyekuru would become the Gunner’s second signing of the summer should the deal go through. Schalke left back, Sead Kolašinac, has reportedly signed for Arsenal as a free agent following the end of the 2016/17 Bundesliga season.

The upcoming transfer window will be one of the most important windows in Arsenal’s history. With Arsene Wenger set to stay at the Gunners for a further two years, the Frenchman needs to make the appropriate signings in order to prepare the Gunners for a season without Champions League football.

Reports indicate that Wenger, who has signed a new two-year deal, has been ordered by the board to strengthen the squad, whilst at the same time load off some of the dead wood that remains at the club.