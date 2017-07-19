Arsenal beat Bayern on penalties in pre-season after late Iwobi equaliser - as it happened

Anyway, that's all we have for you from this game, I've been Matt Dawson, and thank you for joining me. If you want to keep up with Liverpool and Crystal Palace, then we have another live text commentary for you here. Good bye.

To be quite honest with you Bayern Munich have been robbed there. They were all over Arsenal for most of the game, only to be denied by a late equaliser and then a defeat on penalties in what was a very bizarre end to a pre-season game.

Well that was a bit of fun towards the end, and for once the English team has come out on top over a German opposition on penalties. Alex Iwobi's late equaliser meant the game went to penalties, and then Emi Martinez did the business as Arsenal picked up the points in their first International Champions Cup game.

Bayern penalty SAVED: Emi Martinez gets down well and keeps out Juan Bernat's penalty, which means somehow Arsenal have won this encounter 3-2 on penalties.

Arsenal penalty SCORED: The man who took it to penalties, Alex Iwobi fires under the keeper and finds the net. Arsenal back ahead in the shoot-out, 2-3.

Bayern penalty MISSED: Talented midfielder Renato Sanches is next for the German champions but his penalty strikes the bar and comes back out, 2-2.

Arsenal penalty SCORED: Nacho Monreal steps up for the Gunners and takes a brilliant spot kick right into the corner, 2-2 after three penalties each.

Bayern penalty SCORED: Kingsley Coman beats Emi Martinez and it's 2-1 Bayern.

Arsenal penalty SAVED: Elneny is the Gunners second penalty taker but Fruchtl dives the right way to keep it out, 1-1.

Bayern penalty SCORED: Hummels next for Bayern, and he sends Martinez the wrong way, 1-1.

Arsenal penalty SCORED: Ramsey is first up for Arsenal and he powers his effort down the middle, 1-0 to Arsenal after one spot kick each.

Bayern Penalty SAVED: Alaba steps up for the first penalty but sees it saved by Emi Martinez, 0-0.

Well, Iwobi's late equaliser means there are apparently penalties to end the game. This seems needless yet interesting for a pre-season friendly. Nonetheless stay with us here at VAVEL.

FULL TIME: Arsenal 1-1 Bayern Munich.

94' Into the last minute of stoppage time and out of nowhere Arsenal have an equaliser. The Gunners break well, and Aaron Ramsey then picks out Alex Iwobi in the penalty area who heads home with almost the last kick of the game, 1-1.

94' GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

90' There will be four minutes of added time, however.

89' Into the last minute here in Shanghai. The game have fizzled out, and it doesn't look as though the Gunners will be able to find a result.

79' Arsenal's only real chance of the second half has just come Theo Walcott's way. The wide man glides past his man down the left before opting for goal, rather than finding the pass, and his effort is subsequently saved.

75' Three more Bayern substitutes to inform you of. Teenagers Marco Friedl, Niklas Dorsch and Mario Gotze's brother, Felix Gotze, are on in place of Tolisso, Ribery and Rafinha.

74' Another Arsenal change as Eddie Nketiah comes on for Danny Welbeck. He's hit the post in both of the Gunners pre-season fixtures so far. Will he have better luck this time around?

73' Very slow tempo second half here. Barely any chances at either end, and Arsenal have just over 15 minutes to try and find an equaliser.

71' Arsenal now replacing their goalkeeper as Petr Cech, who has been very good today is off, and on comes Emi Martinez.

64' Two more changes for Bayern as Wintzheimer and Pantovic replace Lewandowski and James.

62' Aaron Ramsey is on in place of Granit Xhaka.

58' Elneny is cautioned for a 50/50 tackle on Tolisso. The resulting free-kick is then held well by Cech from Alaba's strike.

49' Early second half chance for Bayern as Coman finds James at the back post but Cech is there to save.

46' Underway in the second half.

Substitutes: Changes for both sides, Kingsley Coman, Renato Sanches are on for Bayern in place of Muller and Martinez, whilst 17 year old keeper Christian Fruchtl is on for Starke. Alex Iwobi, Cohen Bramall, Theo Walcott and Joe Willock are meanwhile on for Arsenal in place of Lacazette, Bielik, Ozil and Coquelin.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 0-1 Bayern Munich. The German's have looked far sharper in the first half and the amount of chances they have had so far tells the story. The Gunners with a make shift back line haven't been good enough, but plenty of changes can be expected into the second half.

45+2' Bayern are carving Arsenal open at will here in the first half and almost find a second but for Xhaka. Ribery was able to slide the ball across goal but the Swiss midfielder was there to clear and prevent James from scoring a tap in.

43' First sub of the game as Kolasinac, who looked to be struggling a little is off, and on comes the impressive youngster Reiss Nelson.

42' Brilliant save from Cech who yet again has to keep Arsenal in the game as he denies James Rodriguez at the back post.

39' Cech again called into action as Ribery gets to the byline and then pulls it back to Bernat who is denied by the Arsenal stopper.

37' Bayern almost find themselves 2-0 up rather fortuitously as Muller's strike is deflected off Monreal and then saved well by Cech.

34' Arsenal constantly finding themselves under pressure defensively in this first half, and Javi Martinez has just headed over from James' corner.

32' Best chance of the game for Arsenal so far as Ozil plays Lacazette through one-on-one but Starke makes a good save to deny the Gunners grabbing an equaliser.

25' Just a break in play now as Javi Martinez receives treatment for an injury. Arsenal are coming back into the game now but still trail in Shanghai through Lewandowski's penalty.

21' DISALLOWED GOAL: Bayern have the ball in the net for the second time but it is ruled out for offside, a decision which on the replay was the incorrect one. Thomas Muller headed the ball into path of Tolisso who fired past Cech before being pulled back for offside.

20' First yellow card of the game goes Francis Coquelin's way, after a late challenge on Ribery.

18' Very bright start from James Rodriguez, who tries one from distance but it's straight at Cech. Still 1-0 Bayern.

12' Very good chance for Arsenal as Danny Welbeck picks out the cross field run of Mesut Ozil inside the area, but his shot is saved by Starke.

9' GOAL FOR BAYERN! The German champions are ahead and it is a nightmare start for the Gunners as Lewandowski sends Cech the wrong way from the spot, 1-0.

8' BAYERN PENALTY! Maitland-Niles brings down Juan Bernat and Bayern have an early penalty.

7' Arsenal's first opportunity at goal is also a wasted one as Danny Welbeck lays it off to Granit Xhaka who fires over the bar.

5' Quite a scrappy start to this game, but Bayern are the team that fashion the first chance. Frank Ribery gets to the byline down the left and then picks out James at the back post. The Colombian takes it down but can only find the side netting with his shot.

KICK OFF: Finally underway here in China.

Under five minutes until kick off now after the delayed start, the players are in the tunnel.

We've got a late change to the Arsenal starting XI, as Per Mertesacker has pulled out with an illness. Mohamed Elneny, as he has so far in pre-season, will start in defence.

We are fast approaching kick off in Shanghai, in a game where Bayern would have to made favourites. The German side are closer to full strength than the Gunners and will be confident after previous results.

The Bayern XI is a very strong looking one, with a host of exceptional first team players all starting. New signings Tolisso and James both start, whilst Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and David Alaba all play from the off.

Bayern: Starke, Rafinha, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Bernat, Alaba, Tolisso, Muller, James, Ribery, Lewandowski.

The Gunners starting line-up means we'll get to see Mesut Ozil and Lacazette on the pitch together for the first time since the Frenchman's arrival from Lyon. Sead Kolasinac meanwhile starts as a left wing-back for the first time since he joined with Ainsley Maitland-Niles at right wing-back. It could meanwhile be a big test for Krystian Bielik, as he comes up against some of the best players in Europe.

Arsenal: Cech, Bielik, Elneny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette.

Under an hour to kick off and we can now reveal today's line-ups.

That's all the build-up for now, we'll have the confirmed starting XI's for you around an hour before kick-off of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Stream Score today.

Bayern's squad will meanwhile contain their two new additions in Corentin Tolisso and James, who will keen to test themselves against some of Europe's top club's during their tour of China. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be without Manuel Neuer however, as he continues his recovery from injury. Meanwhile Joshua Kimmich, Arturo Vidal, Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy will also not be with the team after playing at the Confederations Cup.

In terms of team news the same squad that travelled with the Arsenal side to Australia will also be in China for their two games against Bayern and Chelsea. That means we should see more of Lacazette in Shanghai, but we won't see Alexis Sanchez, who has been linked with the Bundesliga Champions for much of this summer.

Of course the last time these two sides met was a bit of a mismatch, with Bayern demolishing Arsenal over two legs in the last sixteen of the Champions League. It may only be pre-season but the Gunners will keen to avenge those games and aim for a much more respectable score-line.

The European Giant's pre-season gets much tougher from now on though, with games against Milan, Chelsea, Inter and Liverpool to come after Arsenal.

For Bayern, they played two pre-season games over the weekend, beating Hoffenheim 1-0 and then Werder Bremen 2-0 in the Telekom Cup, hosted at Borussia-Park, as new signing James Rodriguez made his debut.

It is hard to read much into the Gunners displays in Australia, but there were some encouraging performances during their two games at the ANZ Stadium. Skipper Per Mertesacker started his final pre-season as a player by opening the scoring against Sydney FC, before new signing Alexandre Lacazette scored his first for the club in the same game. Meanwhile Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny were all on the score-sheet in the 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Arsenal's pre-season tour before their trip to China involved two games in Sydney, Australia. Arsene Wenger's men began their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign with consecutive victories over Sydney FC, and Western Sydney Wanderers. Bayern Munich however, will clearly be a much tougher opposition.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute text commentary of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich. This afternoon's game kicks off at 12.20pm, but until then we'll have all your pre-match build-up from myself, Matt Dawson.