Arsenal 1-1 Bayern Munich (3-2 in pens): Gunners edge shoot-out to beat Bavarians

Arsenal and Bayern Munich went head to head in Shanghai as part of their pre-season schedules. Munich were unable to leave Arsenal quivering this time, as Alex Iwobi cancelled out an early Robert Lewandowski penalty.

For the two sides involved, the game reeked of a pre-season affair as the expected level of intensity usually showcased by the two was missing.

Bayern dominate the first half

In the opening minutes, James Rodriguez found Robert Lewandowski who was one on one with Petr Cech. A pre season lack of fitness was shown as he waited for Thomas Müller's company instead of taking the shot. It was sloppy from Arsenal as Sead Kolasinac cleared for a corner.

Bayern were back knocking on Arsenal's door minutes later, as Franck Ribéry out skilled young Ainsley Maitland-Niles before delivering a great cross into James. The Colombian controlled it well but shot just wide of Cech's near post to Arsenal's relief.

Arsenal's luck expired just one minute later, as Bayern were awarded a penalty. Maintland-Niles was accused of bringing down Bernat in the box. Replays showed it was a very soft as little contact was made. With little doubt, Lewandowski converted the penalty confidently to Cech's right, leaving Arsenal's number 33 with no chance.

It looked as if Arsenal were going to cancel out Bayern's controversial opener quickly, as Danny Welbeck played a brilliant ball into the box finding the run of Mesut Özil. The German's volley was hit well, but blocked by veteran 'keeper Tom Starke.

Controversy hit the match once more as Corentin Tolisso was denied by the linesman. A mesmerising chain of play between Müller and Tolisso was concluded by Tolisso's goal being ruled offside.

Replays showed that the Frenchman was onside. The game almost looked as if it was going to level out, as Özil unlocked Bayern's defence with a trademark through ball to Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal's record signing was denied a second pre season goal by Starke, who blocked his shot.

Similar to Lacazette's chance at the other end, it was one of those 'how did he not score' moments. Bernat's cross to an unmarked James Rodriguez, who's volley was saved superbly by Cech.

Half Time 0-1

Unlike the lively first half, the second half lacked a spark as both teams' star players were replaced by the upcoming stars.

Alex Iwobi was one of those introduced at half time, and gave Arsenal a new spurt of energy down the right side. The Nigerian was too much for Renato Sanches to handle in the box, his shot however was blocked by Rafinha.

The game could best be compared to a game of pinball midway through the second half, as both teams struggled to contain the ball in midfield.

Bayern came close in the closing stages as David Alaba linked up with Bernat. Bernat's low clipped ball into the box was headed towards Alaba.

The Swiss full back attempted a spectacular backheeled volley, but missed the ball completely.

Soon after it was Bernat's turn to challenge Arsenal's defence. Sanches produced an outrageous piece of skill to trick the Arsenal defenders, before he chipped the ball into an unmarked Bernat in the box.

Instead of shooting first time, the Spaniard attempted to walk the ball into the net before he was stopped in his tracks by Cech.

Iwobi saves the day for Arsenal

Right at the death, the events of the game was turned on its head as Arsenal equalised in the final minute.

Aaron Ramsey's cross into the box was dived upon by Alex Iwobi, who headed the ball beyond Fruchtl to level the scoring.

The referee blew his whistle soon after to end the game at 1-1 and to commence a penalty shoot out to decide the outcome.

Arsenal snatch the victory on penalties

There is the underlying fear of German masterclasses in penalty shoot outs against English opposition, however Emi Martinez put such fears to bed.

The Argentine goalkeeper saved three of Bayern Munich's penalties from Alaba, Sanches and Bernat - Hummels and Coman converted theirs.

Arsenal repaid Martinez's efforts between the posts in the shootout, as they missed just one of their four penalties, earning them an overdue victory over the Bavarians.

Ramsey, Monreal and Iwobi scored from the spot, while Elneny had to settle as Arsenal's only player to miss a penalty in the game.

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday, with Premier League champions Chelsea as their opponent.