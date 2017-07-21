Barcelona's Rafinha could make Arsenal move

Could Rafinha be heading to the Premier League? | Photo: Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been at the centre of reports today suggesting he could be on the move to Arsenal, with Barcelona apparently offering the Brazilian international to the Gunners.

The Catalan club could be willing to accept an offer of around €30million for Rafinha, who looks set to leave the club over a lack of game time.

Barca are currently on a tour to the USA, but he isn't a part of the squad as he recovers from a knee injury that has kept him out since April.

Arsenal in need of a midfielder

With Santi Cazorla being a major doubt going into the new season, the Gunners attention in the transfer market has turned towards a central midfielder.

Cazorla was a huge miss to Arsenal's midfield last season, and they are therefore in need of a player with a similar dynamic. Rafinha could be the answer to that solution, but he still remains a relatively unproven player.

Beyond Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal's midfield options don't look hugely promising and with Jack Wilshere on the verge of leaving, another midfielder could well be arriving at the Emirates.

Versatility

Like Cazorla when he first joined the club, Rafinha is a hugely versatile player. He is comfortable in the middle, but also has the ability to play on the wing.

He featured just 18 times in La Liga last season, and scored seven goals in all competitions. However despite that healthy return for a midfield player, it doesn't seem to be enough to keep at the club, as Barcelona prepare to let the 24-year-old leave this summer.

The talented midfielder made his Barcelona debut as a teenager in 2011, coincidentally replacing former Arsenal man Cesc Fàbregas during a Copa del Rey fixture.

Since then he has gone on to make 78 first team appearances without really being able to cement a place in the starting line-up.