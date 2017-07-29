Arsenal 5-2 Benfica: Player ratings as Gunners record comfortable pre-season win

Giroud celebrates his well-taken goal against Benfica | Photo credit: GettyImages, Ian Kington

A clinical attacking display saw Arsenal put Benfica to the sword in a 5-2 victory at The Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Theo Walcott (2), Olivier Giroud and an own goal from Lisandro Lopez set The Gunners up nicely to clinch the Emirates Cup on Sunday when they take on La Liga side Sevilla.

Goalkeeper and defence

David Ospina - 6 - The Colombian international could do little about the two goals he conceded, both of which coming about by way of deflection. When called upon, Ospina made some smart saves and often provided reliable distribution.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 - Not a natural centre back by any means, Maitland-Niles struggled at times against a talented Benfica attack. He was also guilty of giving the ball away, and a few sloppy phases of play lead to Benfica counters.

Per Mertesacker - 5 - Was unfortunate to score an own goal after a shot from Franco Cervi deflected off both his legs and drifted beyond Ospina. The 32-year-old found his feet slowly as the match progressed and made a couple of key interceptions in the first half.

Rob Holding - 5 - In what was his first pre-season game this summer, Holding definitely demonstrated elements of rustiness at the back. He was however, typically composed in possession and hit a beautiful cross field pass to Alex Iwobi in the 32nd minute which lead to Arsenal's equaliser.

Midfield

Reiss Nelson - 8 - Another impressive outing from a young man who has made quite the impression during pre-season. Nelson was a constant threat on the right hand side, and bagged a lovely assist after digging out an inch-perfect cross for Giroud to score.

Granit Xhaka - 7 - Started slowly, but was soon back to spraying the ball left and right from the middle of the park with his usual accuracy. His prodded pass to Walcott in the Benfica area was key in the build up to Arsenal's third goal of the afternoon.

Francis Coquelin - 6 - In his short time on the pitch, Coquelin pressed the Benfica midfield tirelessly and also provided moments of quality on the ball. He was replaced early on in the game by Mohamed Elneny after assisting Walcott, a substitution Arsenal fans will be hoping was purely precautionary.

Saed Kolasinac - 9 - Undoubtedly his best game in an Arsenal shirt thus far, Kolasinac was absolutely relentless on the left flank for his side. As well as providing an assist for Walcott in the first half, he played an important role in Arsenal's 5th goal. The former Schalke man did well to pick out Giroud in the area, who the cushioned a pass for Iwobi to fired home.

Attack

Alex Iwobi - 5 - Despite an assured finish, Iwobi wasn't quite at his best on a rainy afternoon in north London. Several sloppy touches and under-hit passes killed the momentum of some Arsenal attacks, he was also unsuccessful in a lot of 1v1 situations against Benfica's defence.

Theo Walcott - 7 - At his best, Walcott is an instinctive goalscorer who takes up intelligent positions in the opposition's box. This was certainly the case against Benfica, the 28-year-old confidently took his two chances from close range and was also a dangerous outlet for The Gunners on the counter.

Olivier Giroud - 7 - The Frenchman proved his importance once again with an assured display at the forefront of Arsenal's attack. He scored with a signature one-touch finish in the 64th minute to put his team two goals in front.

Substitutes:

Mesut Ozil - 5 - Was one of a raft of changes around the 75th minute to help Arsenal close out the game. The German schemer saw little action but the quality of his passing was still very much evident.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 4 - Never quite got going in the short time he was on the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey - 4 - Much like Oxlade-Chamberlain, never quite managed to put a stamp on proceedings.

Nacho Monreal - 4 - Didn't have a lot to do but his commitment to the cause was typically on display.

Calum Chambers - 6 - A very assured 45 minutes after replacing Holding at half time. After spending last season on loan at Middlesbrough, Chambers will be hoping for a prominent role in this upcoming season.

Mohamed Elneny - 7 - Looked off the pace after coming on for Coquelin early in the game, but turned on the style for Arsenal's 5th goal after a lovely change of direction and slide rule pass to Kolasinac.