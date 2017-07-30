Arsenal 1-2 Sevilla: Gunners crowned Emirates Cup champions despite defeat

Arsenal finished off their time at the Emirates Cup by playing Spanish side Sevilla in an experimental affair.

The Gunners didn't have as easy a time as they did previously against Portuguese side Benfica.

Despite coming away with a 2-1 defeat, Arsenal were crowned as champions of the Emirates Cup. It's not the most prestigious trophy in the world by any means, but Arsène Wenger can still be happy with his side's efforts.

There have been a lot of talking points coming out of this low scoring game; neither positive nor negative.

Are we seeing a return to two strikers?

All the pointers recently have suggested that Arsène Wenger could be looking to go back to a paired strike force.

When you consider how Theo Walcott was playing with Olivier Giroud yesterday against Benfica and how Alexandre Lacazette was paired with Danny Welbeck today, it wouldn't come as a surprise.

Arsenal's new system with three centre-backs and two wing-backs allows the option of two strikers should the manager wish to use that approach.

Nowadays a paired strike force isn't as common as it was. Most teams choose to rely on one sole striker with a creative midfielder sitting in behind or creative wingers either side of the striker.

However, there are a lot of positives. The Gunners will know all about the perks of having two strikers from their invincible era and although times have changed, Wenger will certainly consider this as an option.

We saw at the recent European competition last summer how well Giroud played when he was paired with a small striker in Antoine Griezmann, so perhaps he can replicate that with Lacazette next season.

Lacazette injured

Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette played his second home game at Arsenal and he managed to get on the score sheet courtesy of a mistake from Danny Welbeck.

Shortly after, though, he limped off with an injury. Arsène Wenger will hope this isn't serious and that he's back for Arsenal's Community Shield battle with London rivals Chelsea.

It would be a shame for everyone in the Arsenal camp if this is a serious injury because pre-season is all about building fitness. However, you always run the risk playing your star players.