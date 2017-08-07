What can we take from Arsenal's Community Shield win?

All smiles, Olivier Giroud (left) and Alexandre Lacazette pose with the Community Shield | Photo Credit: GettyImages- James Baylis

Arsenal made it three Community Shield victories in four seasons after a penalty shootout win against local rivals Chelsea.

In an action packed game, the Gunners equalised late on through new boy Sead Kolasinac sending the match to penalties. Arsenal were successful with all four of their penalty kicks, whereas only Gary Cahill from Chelsea was accurate from the spot.

Wembley seems to be Arsenal's home from home in recent seasons, the North-Londoners have been victorious in each of their last eight visits to "The Home of Football."

Despite being triumphant in the season's curtain raiser, the real stuff begins next week. With that in mind, here are some talking points from the win.

Arsenal possess strength in depth

Defeating the champions of England can prove to be an uphill task at the best of times, and injury concerns meant Arsenal were truly up against it. Arsenal were without the services of several key players, including Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny.

Despite this, The Gunners were able to dig deep and emerge as unfancied winners. Not only does this speak volumes about the character in the Arsenal ranks, but it also emphasises the fact that they have capable replacements for their star players.

Wenger's men can perform on the big stage

A criticism often aimed at Arsenal is their failure to produce when the pressure is on. Many believe Arsenal are incapable of winning the biggest trophies due to their lack of cutting edge when it matters.

However, eight consecutive Wembley wins would suggest otherwise. During Arsenal's current streak they've beaten the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, two teams who are often favourites to lift the Premier League title.

Winning once at Wembley can be considered lucky, to do so eight times is a quite remarkable achievement.

Chelsea could regret selling Diego Costa

Of course, it is early days, but it's not unfair to say that Chelsea's attack were missing Diego Costa as a focal point.

The Blues were also without Eden Hazard, whose often can make the difference in tight encounters- but with Pedro and Willian on the field, Chelsea were not found wanting for creativity.

They did however miss the hold-up play and endeavour of Costa, against what was a weakened Arsenal defence, the Spanish international could quite conceivably have been Chelsea's trump card.

Granit Xhaka could play a key role for Arsenal this season

Granit Xhaka's man of the match performance against Chelsea will surely serve as reason for optimism for Arsenal fans.

The 24-year-old shone in midfield against a notoriously tricky opponent in N'golo Kante. Dropping deep and dictating the tempo of the game, Xhaka looked at home in the middle of the park and was a big factor behind Arsenal's win.

It was him who assisted Kolasinac for Arsenal's eventual equaliser, with a beautifully taken free kick. The back end of last season Xhaka was one of Arsenal's most consistent performers, and he looks to be taking that form into the new season.

The Kolasinac signing is proof bargains still exist

The subject of money in football has been a hot topic in recent weeks, especially after Neymar Jr's world record transfer to PSG.

But Arsenal's summer acquisition Kolasinac joined The Gunners for absolutely nothing. After his contract expired at Schalke, Arsene Wenger swooped in to bring the versatile defender to The Emirates.

In what is a hectic transfer market full of inflated prices and outrageous demands, it's comforting to know top quality players can still be attained 'on the cheap.'