Arsenal player ratings as Gunners fail to break down Potters defence in 1-0 defeat

The Gunners faced a tough defence which they couldn't unlock | Photo: Getty Images / David Rogers)

Arsenal came up against Stoke City for their second fixture of their Premier League campaign and failed to live up to the expectation.

But, in this terrible result for the Gunners, can anybody walk away with their heads held high?

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - 6/10

He saved a few shots and there was nothing he could really do with Jese's goal. He's still yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Defence

Shkodran Mustafi - 6/10

Looked relatively comfortable in his first game back and despite the goal, was solid defensively. He tried to push the team forward in the final stages of the game but it wasn't to be.

Nacho Monreal - 4/10

At fault for Jese's goal and in general he did, 't look very stable at all. He was playing in a position that is familiar to him but certainly isn't his favoured position.

Sead Kolasinac - 5/10

Subbed off early in the second half but he had a fairly average game otherwise. A player who is wasted at centre back, though. Arsenal could do with his powerhouse structure tearing down opposing full backs.

Midfield

Héctor Bellerín - 5/10

Weirdly, Bellerin appeared to be playing on the left side of the midfield and that didn't help his case at all. His overall impact on the game was very minor.

Granit Xhaka - 4/10

He's shown great form recently but had a terrible game. Gave the ball away which led to Jese's goal and he looked shaky in possession. In Xhaka's defence, he did also create a good few chances.

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

As always, Ramsey was finding himself unmarked in pockets of space and exploited them to the best of his abilities. Came close to scoring a few times and he could have had a higher rating had it not been for the heroics of Jack Butland.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

He provided a few good crosses in to the box and showed some blistering bursts of pace but it wasn't to be for him. He was wasteful in the final stages.

Attack

Mesut Ozil - 7/10

Özil showed that he had an eye for the right pass but the only player that he could really utilise to his advantage was Ramsey. He was one of Arsenal's better players but he didn't have the impact that he would have perhaps liked to.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7/10

He scored a goal that was controversially ruled off for offside with a fantastically powerful finish. Besides that, he demonstrated that there's a lot more to his game than just finishing as he played a few good balls.

Danny Welbeck - 5/10

Always tormenting the Stoke defence but he wasted a lot of good opportunities that could have won Arsenal the match.

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Threaded a great through ball as soon as he came on but also missed a good chance and didn't have the impact that he usually does.

Theo Walcott - N/A

Alex Iwobi - N/A