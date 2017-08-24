Arsenal set to host Doncaster Rovers in Carabao Cup third round

Will Arsenal have their hands on this trophy come February? | Photo credit: GettyImages- Lillian Suwarnbumpha

Premier League giants Arsenal have been drawn at home against Doncaster Rovers, who earned their place in the third round via a 2-0 victory over Championship side Hull City.

The fixture will take place in the week commencing September 18th.

Gunners to end 23-year wait for League Cup win?

The Gunners are a very much a trophy-laden team, they hold the record for the most FA Cup wins and also possess 13 top -light league titles.

However, the North Londoners have only won two League Cups in their entire history, with the last one coming in 1993. Since Arsène Wenger took over the reigns at Arsenal in 1996, he has largely used this cup as a way to blood youngsters and offer fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for first team football.

As a result, Arsenal haven't had much success in the competition, they were finalists in 2007 and again in 2011, but were defeated by Chelsea and Birmingham City respectively.

The Carabao Cup is the first domestic trophy of the season on offer, with the final taking place in the month of February.

Winning it can often provide a platform for a successful season, current holders Manchester United captured the trophy last season and were able to go on to win the Europa League, while Chelsea won the cup in 2015 and went on to win the Premier League the very same year.

Having already won the Community Shield, Arsenal could seek further success in the Carabao Cup in an effort to instill a winning mentality in the team. This could be valuable as they head toward the business end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Who will make the step up?

Despite Arsenal's failure to win the trophy since Wenger's arrival, a silver lining for supporters of the club is the fact that they are able to watch emerging prospects play in the first team.

Academy graduates such as Jack Wilshere, Alex Iwobi and Kieran Gibbs all took maximum advantage of their game time in the League Cup and went on to become first team regulars. Could it be the same story for more Arsenal youngsters this season?

The likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock all featured heavily in pre-season, and are likely to be handed a start in the third round against Doncaster. The up and comers will be keen to impress, given Wenger's track record of rewarding encouraging performances with substantial first team action.

It's safe to say the Carabao Cup will not be a priority for Arsenal, but the chance to see their current crop of young players in a competitive fixture will excite all connected with the club. It's not inconceivable that we could witness the breakthrough of an emerging star in the Arsenal ranks.