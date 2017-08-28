Four things we learned from Arsenal's heavy defeat against Liverpool

A dejected Mesut Özil | Photo: Getty Images/Michael Regan

Arsenal's trip to Anfield ended in frustration and disappointment, as Liverpool blew the Gunners away in a 4-0 victory.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and substitute Daniel Sturridge were all on the scoresheet to condemn Arsenal to back to back losses in the Premier League.

Arsenal are without a win at Anfield since 2012, and their latest attempt will have done nothing to convince supporters a win is coming any time soon. Here are five things we learned following Arsenal's confidence-sapping loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Pressure increases on Arsène Wenger

In recent seasons there has been a large divide within the Arsenal fanbase, with some happy for Wenger to remain in charge, and others wanting a change in management.

Yesterday's result will have certainly increased the pressure on Wenger, who has recently come under scrutiny for his dealings so far in the summer transfer window. Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolašinac represent the only business done by Arsenal this summer in terms of incomings.

The fact that both were on the bench for Arsenal's visit to Liverpool certainly didn't help matters.

Arsenal are still adjusting to a back three

Toward the back end of last season Wenger began using a 3-4-3 formation. In fairness to the Frenchman, results vastly improved and his side were able to end the season with a record FA Cup win.

However, recently there are signs that there are still teething problems with the new setup. Arsenal have conceded eight goals in just three league games, whilst only netting four on the opening day against Leicester City.

The manner in which Salah and Mané were able to isolate and exploit Arsenal's centre backs will surely be cause for concern. To make matters worse, a switch to a back four at half-time did little to improve the Gunners' fortunes.

Gunners lack leaders

As bad as Arsenal's defeat to Liverpool was, the most disappointing aspect of the performance was no doubt the familiarity of it.

In the past Arsenal have shown they have the capacity to ship goals against big sides, particularly away from home. Fingers will point toward Wenger, perhaps rightfully so, but the players still have a job to do on the pitch.

When it's going wrong for Arsenal, there aren't any players who are big enough characters to help stem the flow of the game. Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand once told of how his team were losing quite badly away from home, and midfielder Paul Scholes demanded that no more goals were conceded.

There isn't anyone in the Arsenal ranks capable of dishing out such stern instructions to help the team. When Arsenal are losing badly, heads tend to drop.

Nothing has changed

The final and most important point, nothing has changed over the summer at Arsenal.

When a new season comes around, there is a sense of default optimism in the air. New signings, new jerseys - a fresh start. After Liverpool's convincing win over Arsenal, the same feelings from last season will have come rushing back to the minds of Arsenal supporters.

Another weak, uninspiring display against a top-six side away from home. Transfer speculation is still rife over Arsenal's key players, and already the north Londoners are playing catch up to league rivals.

There is much work to do if Arsenal are to have a successful season. Unfortunately, early signs suggests it is likely to be more of the same.

Having recently signed a new two year deal to remain Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger once again has hit work cut out for him to convince all naysayers that he is still the right man for the job.