Arsenal 2-0 Brighton: Analysis following a comfortable win for hosts

A joyous Alex Iwobi celebrates his first goal of the season | Photo credit: GettyImages- Catherine Ivill

Arsenal kept up their perfect home form with another win against newly-promoted Brighton.

The Gunners now have six wins in their last seven games in all competitions and head into the international break in good spirits.

Fast start

Arsenal were quick out of the starting blocks, and almost took the lead via an audacious effort from Alexandre Lacazette. With the game just ten minutes old, Lacazette controlled Alex Iwobi's pass and struck a vicious half volley from 25 yards out which cannoned off the woodwork. Alexis Sanchez was unable to score with his follow up.

By now, Arsenal's tails were up and they were rewarded for their encouraging start with a goal from an unlikely source. 15 minutes in, the hosts were awarded a free kick in a promising position close to the edge of the Brighton box. Granit Xhaka floated the ball into a dangerous area and after a goalmouth scramble, Nacho Monreal found himself unmarked and struck the ball into the bottom corner with his weaker foot.

It was a deserved lead for the north-Londoners, who were celebrating Arsene Wenger's 21st year in charge. The long-serving Frenchman was visibly delighted with his side's approach to the match.

As expected, Arsenal enjoyed large spells of possession throughout the first half but failed to consistently test Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan. The visitors slowly grew into the game and eventually offered a threat of their own. Seagulls defender Solly March's long range strike hit the frame of the Arsenal goal after a well-worked free kick. This was as good as it got for Brighton in the first half and Chris Hughton's men went into the break a goal down.

Wenger celebrates anniversary in style

Arsenal began the second half in the same vein they began the first. Just minutes after the interval a clever dinked cross from Sanchez almost resulted in an own goal for Brighton, however Ryan's safe hands spared Shane Duffy's blushes.

The Gunners did double their lead three minutes later. The ever-busy Sanchez received the ball in the Brighton area after neat build up play, and his clever back heel picked out Iwobi who was in acres of space. Iwobi steadied himself and lashed the ball beyond Ryan, a great goal from a player whom Wenger expects more from.

Arsenal continued to probe in typical fluid fashion, but at times lacked the killer ball needed to break down a stubborn Brighton defence. Around the hour mark summer signing Saed Kolasinac saw his header cleared off the line after after Xhaka spotted him at the near post from a corner.

Half chances for Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey followed but the score would remain 2-0 as referee Kevin Friend sounded the final whistle.

Gunners are quietly going about their business

Since Arsenal were thrashed 4-0 away to Liverpool back in August, they've yet to lose a game in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets on the bounce.

Arsenal supporters demanded improvement after such a heavy defeat and to the credit of the team, performances and results have been much better.

Arsenal are now up to 5th place, level on points with champions Chelsea. Next they face a tricky away trip to an in-form Watford. Marco Silva, who took charge of The Hornets in the summer, has enjoyed a good start at Vicarage Road. Arsenal will need to be at their best if they are to claim their first away win of the season.