Mustafi ‘out for a while’ after international injury

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could face a lengthy spell out on the injury table after picking up an injury whilst on international duty.

During Germany’s final World Cup qualifying game against Azerbaijan, in which the world champions won 5-1, Mustafi pulled up and fell to the ground in the build-up to the visitors equalising goal, forcing him to leave the pitch clutching his right groin and thigh area.

An avoidable injury

Speaking after the game, Germany manager Joachim Löw told reporters: "It doesn't look good, it looks like he had torn a ligament. We're waiting for a full diagnosis, but it looks like he will be out for a while." Mustafi was rested for Germany’s previous game against Northern Ireland.

Mustafi has started five of Arsenals seven Premier League games this season, keeping a clean sheet in the last four. It is feared the former Valencia defender could be out until the international break in November, meaning the German international will miss games against Watford, Swansea, Everton, both Europa League fixtures against Red Star Belgrade, and an away trip to Manchester City.

Defensive problems

The news adds more problems to Arsene Wenger, as Arsenal currently have three fully fight central defenders in the form of Nacho Monreal, Per Mertesacker, and Rob Holding.

Laurent Koscielny and Calum Chambers are yet to come back to full fitness, meaning Wenger could be tempted to pluck a youngster from the youth academy for defensive cover for the League Cup and the Europa League.

Despite a rocky start to the season where the Gunners lost two of their opening three games, including a 4-0 loss away to Liverpool, Arsenal have since gone on to pick up their form in the Premier League by keeping a clean sheet in each of their next four games, including a 0-0 draw away to the champions Chelsea.