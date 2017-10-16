Four things we learned following Arsenal's defeat against Watford

Dejected, more away day blues for The Gunners | Photo credit: GettyImages- Stephen Pond

A late Tom Cleverley strike condemned Arsenal to a 2-1 loss at the hands of an in-form Watford.

The Gunners are yet to win away from home in the Premier League so far this season, and pressure increases on long-serving manager Arsene Wenger.

Having taken the lead in the first half, Arsenal capitulated in the second and are now nine points behind league leaders Manchester City. Here are four things we learned after another disappointing away day for the north Londoners;

Arsenal's strongest XI is still up for debate

For any club attempting to put a run of form together, a settled team is essential. It is important to know who your best players are and which system suits them.

Since the start of the season, Wenger has chopped and changed constantly - meaning Arsenal supporters and neutrals alike aren't exactly certain of what Arsenal's strongest XI actually is.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and summer signing Alexandre Lacazette are a trio of players everyone connected with Arsenal was excited to see play together. It is now mid October, and the aforementioned players have not yet been selected to start for any game in any competition.

On paper, Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette is without doubt Arsenal's strongest attack. It's fair to say Gunners fans will be hoping to see them play side by side in the near future.

Arsenal's defensive problems still exist

Despite not conceding a goal since their heavy defeat against Liverpool back in August, Arsenal still have question marks over their defence.

Since the second half of last season, Wenger has implemented a back three system at Arsenal. The Frenchman has continued to use a three man defence in the current season, and one or two unconvincing displays has prompted fans to suggest a return to a back four.

It seems Wenger is set on making a success of his new 3-5-2 tactic, but the way in which his side defended Watford's winner should be cause for concern.

Lackluster goalkeeping from Petr Cech, combined with uncertainty from Arsenal's central defenders meant Cleverley could walk onto the ball unmarked from three yards out. A disappointing way to throw away a game Arsenal were at times in complete control of.

Lacazette is finding it tough away from The Emirates

Arsenal's record signing Lacazette has made a good start to Premier League life. He has four goals in eight appearances, including seven starts.

However, all of Lacazette's goals have come at home, the former Lyon man has been unable to find the net away in the league so far. He had a goal controversially disallowed away to Stoke City but that's as good as it has got for the 26-year-old.

In his defence, he still hasn't completed 90 minutes in the league, often being replaced around the hour mark by Olivier Giroud. Be that as it may, he will still want to break his duck away from home comforts as soon as possible, for his own sake as well as Arsenal's.

Arsenal are still reliant on Ozil and Sanchez

Arsenal's two talismen have mere months remaining on their contracts, but their importance to the team is still understated after both were left out against Watford.

Ozil emerged from the bench against Watford and had an opportunity to perhaps wrap the game up but fluffed his lines. Despite this, his presence created a spark the Gunners were so desperately lacking. Within minutes of coming on, Ozil played in Alex Iwobi who saw his effort saved by Heurelho Gomes.

Arsenal were missing this kind of creativity, the kind of invention the likes of Sanchez and Ozil provide when they play. It is looking increasingly likely that both will depart in the summer, but it's clear as day that Arsenal's options in their absence aren't up to the same standard.