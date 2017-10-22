Arsene Wenger responds to Ozil exit rumours following Everton thrashing

Wenger pictured during the game (photo: Getty Images / Tony Marshall)

Arsene Wenger praised the individual quality of Mesut Ozil, but stressed that he has many other talented attacking players as he was questioned about the German's future after Sunday's win over Everton.

Ozil, who scored and assisted in the 5-2 win at Goodison Park, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past week, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Arsenal will be desperate to cling on to such an influential player, but Wenger offered no guarantees on the matter when asked in his press conference.

"We have to deal with rumours," said Wenger, having already praised Ozil for a performance which he described as "agile, full of quick intentions."

Stating that "me and the players only think about what is happening on the pitch," Wenger did praise Ozil's ability but rattled off a list of Arsenal attackers not selected against Everton in a bid to praise the squad as a whole.

“We have quality but what is important is our team play, but you always want the best possible individual quality."

Best attacking display of the season

Going back to the performance as a whole, there was praise extended to Alexis Sanchez on a day where the Chilean scored and assisted, truly tearing the Everton defence apart.

“He was on fire, he’s worked very hard. He was sharp physically, very mobile, makes him dangerous about any defender.”

It was the first time Wenger has paired Sanchez and Ozil with striker Alexandre Lacazette, all three scoring in a convincing performance.

“I wish," commented Wenger after being asked if he'll field all three together again.

"I feel the whole team played well, we were tested mentally when we were 1-0 down.

“The most complete offensive and defensive performance of the season."

A very happy birthday for the Arsenal manager.