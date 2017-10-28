Arsène Wenger praises Sead Kolasinac following vital performance in win

Wenger praises Kolasinac following vital performance in win. (Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Getty)

Arsene Wenger has praised Sead Kolasinac after the Bosnian fullback led an Arsenal comeback against Swansea City this afternoon.

After trailing 1-0 due to a Sam Clucas goal in the first half, the former Schalke defender pulled the game back to 1-1 six minutes after the restart, as Kolasinac fired Arsenal ahead with a well hit volley.

The summer signing then turned provider seven minutes later as the Bosnian international played in Aaron Ramsey on the left wing, to set the Welshman up for his 50th Arsenal goal and to seal a 2-1 win.

‘Kolasinac was decisive’

Speaking after the game, Wenger said: “Kolasinac was decisive today because he scored and made an assist. He beat most players for pace on the left, and we wanted to take advantage of that on the second half.

“Clucas blocked Hector (Bellerin) on the right side, so it was important to toughen up on the right as well as the left and create some space for Kolasinac and he did that very well.”

Kolasinac has been a vital player since his arrival to the Premier League just after the end of the 2016/17 season, The 24-year-old left back has added much needed steal to the Arsenal defence, and his strength and pace has made him a force going forward too.

A vital game next

Arsenal now see themselves back in the top four for the first time this season, and only one point behind North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Gunners travel to current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Kolasinac came off with a slight thigh injury deep into the second half, however, Wenger reassured that the fullback will be back in time for their crucial game against City on Sunday.

Wenger said: “I believe that since he has arrived he has convinced everybody that he is a good signing, and overall I think the quality of his performance today that there are some good free deals out there.

“He suffered a strain in training yesterday, so he is still feeling the effects of that.”