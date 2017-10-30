Arsene Wenger not worried about Alexis Sanchez’s current form in front of goal

Not how he planned? (Image by GettyImages/Ashley Western - CameraSport)

Many thought that Alexis Sanchez would not be wearing an Arsenal shirt right now, around two months ago. But, Arsene Wenger has managed to keep hold of his crown jewel, may it only for a few more months.

Though the concern for Arsenal fans right now is Sanchez’s form in front of goal so far this season. The Chilean registered his first Premier League goal the other weekend in the Gunners 5-2 win away at Everton – though that was only Sanchez’s second goal in all competitions so far this campaign.

As expected, this summer’s uncertainty has most definitely played a part in Sanchez’s current form, as it all but looked certain towards the end of the summer that the Chilean would be playing his football up in Manchester. Though, Wenger isn’t worried in the slightest that his star man has hit a brick wall so far this campaign.

Tough few months for Alexis

Sanchez has had a month or two to forget recently, as he and his Chile side suffered World Cup heartbreak, which means that the South American outfit will not be present in Russia next summer.

Add the matter that his club future is still nowhere near to being resolved, it’s safe to say that Sanchez’s head must be a bit all over the place at the minute. Though, Wenger is optimistic that Sanchez’s fortunes will change this coming Sunday, when he comes up against potential new club Manchester City.

“He runs after a goal at the moment so he’s a bit frustrated when he doesn’t score, like all goalscorers,” Wenger stated via the Guardian.

“I’m not worried about it. He works hard and it will come back quickly. You can never try too hard. At the moment he’s marked well, they double up on him, but he still creates many dangerous situations and the goal – he just has not to worry too much.

“I know you always say that to strikers and they still worry but over a longer period he has always scored and that will come back.”

Chance to shine at the Etihad?

This weekend is set to be a testing one for Sanchez, as he and Arsenal travel up to the Etihad to take on Manchester City, the club who Sanchez’s potential transfer to on Deadline Day fell through at the last minute.

Wenger has no doubts about his main talisman’s attitude and mentality ahead of Sunday’s crunch encounter, “I am not concerned because I am not suspicious of the performances or the desire to win of a football player,” Wenger answered.

“When you are a football player, you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don’t respect that, it’s difficult to say that you play football.”

Can Sanchez and Arsenal burst City’s bubble?

Sunday will be another good indication as to whereabouts Arsenal are this season. Defeat at the Etihad would leave the Gunners twelve points behind City, with only eleven games played.

Though, Wenger is optimistic that Sunday is as good as a time there is to play City.

“It’s normal that people have them as champions-elect because they are on a good run and people always extend these good runs to the end of the season but, at some stage, they have to be stopped,” Wenger said.

“It’s true because nobody does that, nobody runs away (with the title). We can just focus on the game, prepare and give it our best.”