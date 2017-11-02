Arsenal 0-0 Red Star Belgrade: Wasteful Gunners qualify for the knockout stages

Arsenal qualified from Group H of the Europa League, although not based on their performance at Emirates Stadium against Red Star Belgrade, with the Gunners only being able to manage a goalless draw against the Serbian champions.

The Gunners knew that they only needed a draw to qualify although this would be dependent on the result of the other game in the group between Colonge and BATE Borisov in Germany. The Bundesliga club, who had not won at home all season and had not scored since scoring at the Emirates in the first Europa League game of the season, beat the Bealrussian's 5-2, and thus qualified Arsenal for the round of 32 of Europe's secondary competition.

Tight first half

The cagey nature of the first half has similarities to the reverse fixture in the Serbian capital two weeks ago. There were chances for both sides, with Olivier Giroud's low shot, saved by Red Star's Canadian goalkeeper Borjan is the closest that Arsenal got to an opener in the first 45 minutes.

The best chances however came not from the home side, but from the Serbians, with their Ghanaian striker Boakye spurning a one on one chance with Matt Macey, the young Arsenal goalkeeper making his second appearance after the League Cup win over Norwich last week. Macey had previously made a great pinpoint save, pushing a header onto the bar to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Arsenal still unable to break through

The second half was just as cagey, although Arsenal had the better chances. Giroud can be blamed for missing multiple chances, including shooting wide from 10 yards. However, Arsenal's best chance of the night fell to Jack WIlshere, who had the attention of both fans and pundits alike based on his omission from the England squad this week. Wilshere's shot was cleared off the line.

Arsenal bossed the second half and were able to restrcited their rivals to chances that were few and far between. In a carbon copy of his chance in the first half however, Boakye missed another great one on one chance, and the scoreline remained 0-0.

What now for Arsenal?

The Gunners had a juxtaposing European night compared to their rivals on Sunday, with Manchester City's win at Napoli a complete opposite to Arsenal's pretty dire performance at home to Red Star. Sunday's game against the league leaders may be pivotal for Arsenal's season going into the international break, and having rested the most important players Arsenal should be fresh for the fixture.

With a European viewpoint, Arsenal have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages with two games to spare.