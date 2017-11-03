Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Red Star draw was a fair result

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he believe’s last night’s 0-0 with Red Star Belgrade was a fair reflection of the match.

Opponents tough to break down

It was a frustrating evening for the gunners, who had only managed one goal in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

“I think they started stronger than us, they played very well tonight,” Wenger said in his post-match press conference.

“They played at a high pace, they were always dangerous on the breaks and they defended very well.

“In the second half I felt we dominated possession much more, played more in one half, but we lack a bit of quality in the final ball, vision to find the right space and overall I must say it is a fair 0-0.”

Continued rotation?

The Arsenal boss has used the Europa League, along with the Carabao Cup, to give game time to a number of squad players who have rarely appeared in the Premier League.

With qualification secured for the round of 32 in Europe, Wenger stated he will continue to rotate his squad.

“You could see tonight it was a very intense game and with the number of games we play we want to play in every single competition.

“We want to win the remaining two games. I believe we will have a similar squad in Cologne and at home against Bate Borisov.”

Wilshere needs games like this

One player who has impressed in his recent cup appearances is Jack Wilshere, who was under the spotlight last night after being left out of the last England squad, despite Wenger stating he was fit for the call.

On Wilshere’s latest 90 minutes, the Gunners' boss said: “He needs these kinds of games to come back to his best level and what Jack needs is to be injury free for a long period until the end of the season.

“Then I don’t believe he could have been involved (for England), he’s not, so maybe if he keeps fitness he will be next time.”