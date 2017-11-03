Joe Willock extends Arsenal contract

Willock has made five senior appearances for the Gunners this season. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has signed a contract extension with the North London club following a string of impressive performances.

The news was announced on the clubs’ website, however, no details about Willock’s new contract in terms of contract length were revealed in the announcement.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his Gunners debut in the League Cup against Doncaster Rovers, and since then the Arsenal academy graduate has continued to impress for the first team in cup competitions.

‘I just want to carry on doing well’

Speaking about his contract extension in an interview with Arsenal.com, Willock said: “Playing for this club is a massive thing for me and something that I dreamt of all my life. I’m just getting more experience and game-by-game, I think I’m improving.

"I’m always looking to learn from the midfielders next to me like Francis (Coquelin), Jack (Wilshere) and Theo (Walcott) ahead of me.

Willock added: “I’m just carrying on learning from them and getting game experience. I feel like I’ve got stronger and fitter.

"I just want to carry on doing well really and learning and getting more experience. Hopefully, I’ll get a goal and carry on getting games."

A younger Arsenal side

With the Gunners playing Europa League football this season, Arsene Wenger has decided to play the Arsenal youngsters to give them vital first team experience.

As well as Willock, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Matt Macey have also made their Arsenal debuts in either the Carabao Cup or Europa League, with the results proving to be successful, as the Gunners remain undefeated in both competitions.

The mix of youth and experienced players has also proved to be a big success with the fans, with many Arsenal fans excited about the number of local, English players finally given a chance to break into the first team.