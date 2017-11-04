Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners looking to end unbeaten Citizens run

Kevin de Bruyne and Mesut Ozil will be key to their team's success this weekend | Photo: Getty Images.

This Sunday sees Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with the home side looking to continue their outstanding form against a team renowned for struggling in the big games.

The Gunners have had an indifferent start to the new campaign, only just finding form in recent weeks. However this November period will be incredibly tough for them with games against Spurs and Burnley away to come after the international break.

For City, they will simply be looking to maintain their unbeaten record in a season which has so far seen them look a class apart in the Premier League.

Arsenal's mentality

It's no secret that Arsenal's record in the big games, especially away from home is pretty poor, and therefore this fixture will give both Arsene Wenger and his players a chance to go out and prove a point.

All too often the Gunners come out of these big games with their attitude and mentality being questioned. The challenge then will be to silence those critics on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have been blown on the road on too many occasions in recent times, with their drubbing at Anfield this season the last of those shameful defeats. However on the other hand Arsenal also secured a resolute 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season.

Therefore if they are to get a result on Sunday, they will need to show similar character and attributes to the ones displayed in that 0-0.

Wenger's men were solid at the back, and knew when to attack and press the ball; a performance which was in stark contrast to their defeat in Merseyside.

Arsenal have began to find form however, bouncing back well from defeat against Watford to come from behind to win against both Everton and Swansea City.

City unstoppable

Pep Guardiola's team have looked supreme this season. From their ten Premier League games they are yet to lose, boasting a record of nine wins and just one draw.

At the same time they've scored 35 goals, 12 more than their nearest competitors Manchester United and have conceded just six times.

The task for Arsenal then is to do what no team has done in 2017/18 and inflict defeat on the Citizens in the league.

It will be an uphill struggle, but the Gunners record hasn't been too bad against Manchester City in the past four years. Wenger's team have lost just once in their previous nine meetings with City, but they are a completely different proposition this season.

Guardiola has been rotating his Premier League side this season, but whatever team he's selected they've been unstoppable.

Sergio Aguero will come into the game as the club's record goal scorer, whilst the Arsenal team will also have to deal with Kevin de Bruyne, a player who has been threading the eye of a needle with his passing all season.

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling are also in excellent form, having had a hand in 20 goals between them in the league.

What the manager's said

Wenger knows the challenge ahead for his side, and has been speaking about what his team need to do well in order to get a result on Sunday. The Frenchman said: "When we go there, we want to defend well but you cannot go there and only be focused on just defending.

"We want as well to play, have the ball and create dangerous situations. The best way to defend sometimes is to attack," Wenger added.

As for Guardiola, he was questioned in the week about his team potentially becoming the next Invincibles. However he was quick to play down that tag, as his side prepare to face the only club to go through a Premier League campaign unbeaten.

He commented: "People say we are unbeatable - we are beatable. Some team will beat us. It’s how we react. I want to see.

"The Invincibles record belongs to Arsene Wenger. We are not going to do it. It’s something fantastic. We don’t want to break this record," he stated.

Team news

Arsenal will go into the game without Shkodran Mustafi who had an excellent game in the 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Wenger has revealed that the trip will come too soon for him.

Meanwhile the Gunners will also be without Danny Welbeck, whilst David Ospina and Calum Chambers are the other absentees for Arsenal. Santi Cazorla remains out but is targeting a January return despite revealing he almost had to have his foot amputated.

It will be interesting to see how Wenger chooses to line up with doubts over whether Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will be able to stay disciplined defensively. The Chilean however will be eager to show the club he was denied a move to in the summer too what they are missing.

It will also be important that the midfield duo of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey who are likely to play together keep their shape.

Ramsey has been in good form recently and has scored in each of the last two league games.

As for City, Guardiola may be faced with a selection dilemma and could chose to partner Gabriel Jesus alongside Aguero. Meanwhile David Silva may come back in for Ilkay Gundogan who started ahead of the Spaniard in midweek against Napoli.

Their only absentees at the moment are Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany who both remain out injured.