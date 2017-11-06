Nacho Monreal named PFA Player of the Month for October

Mr reliable for the Gunners (Image by Gareth Copley/GettyImages)

Some positive news for Arsenal to come from this weekend, as Spanish defender Nacho Monreal was named the PFA's Player of the month for October.

Monreal has been an integral part of Arsenal's newly formed back three since the back-end of last season, and his performances so far this campaign has once more indicated his importance to the team.

Added to his ever consistant performances, Monreal has added goals to his game this year, with the defender notching up two important strikes during October.

Significant goals against Brighton and Everton

Before October, Monreal's last goal for the Gunners came all the way back in March 2013, so when he netted Arsenal's opener against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium at the beginning of the month, it all came as a bit of a shock to most of the Emirates faithful.

But this wasn’t just a fluke strike for the Spaniard, as a couple of weeks later, he struck again, this time away at Everton in Arsenal's 5-2 victory at Goodison Park.

The Gunners were 1-0 down at the time, when Monreal popped up again with a very timely goal for his side, who would then go on to turn the game completely around.

Clear winner

In the end, Monreal won with 37 per cent of the votes, with Kevin De Bruyne behind in second place, and Monreal's fellow teammate, Alexis Sanchez​, in third position.

Despite a fantastic month for the Gunners, Monreal was not included in the latest Spanish National side squad for their upcoming friendlies this month.

It means though that Arsenal will not be under the risk of losing yet another defender this International break, as a crunch North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur looms in just under two week's time.