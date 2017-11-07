With Nabil Fekir being mentioned with a Premier League move, could the Emirates be his destination?

Rising star in Europe...(Image by Philippe Desmazes/GettyImages)

Much has been said about the futures of Arsenal's 'star duo' Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and whether they will be at the club this time next year.

Though, it seems Arsenal could have their eyes on a potential replacement already.

Nabil Fekir has been in sublime form for French outfit Lyon this campaign so far, and the 24-year-old is slowly turning in to one of the hottest properties in Europe.

Fekir added another two goals to his ever-growing tally at the weekend, as Lyon thumped arch-enemies, St Etienne 5-0 at the weekend. That's now an impressive 12 goals in 15 games this season for the Frenchman.

Fekir's father an influence?

It seems that Fekir is destined for a big move in the coming years, whether that is to Arsenal or not is another question. Though, the striker's father seemed to believe that all roads lead to North London for his talented son, when asked a couple of year's ago.

"If he leaves, it will be for Arsenal," Fekir's father said in 2015, when his son was linked with a move away from Lyon.

"It's the only club that can enable him to progress, with Arsene Wenger.

"He will not go to Manchester City to sit on the bench."

Whether Fekir's form has seen that change now remains to be seen, but it does hold out hope for Gunners supporters.

Premier League very appealing for Fekir

Following a couple of serious injuries, which ruled Fekir out for the large majority of the previous two seasons, it seems like the Frenchman has left those days in the past. The striker is loving his football out in Lyon at the moment, but it seems that if he was to depart then the Premier League is somewhere which very much appeals to him.

And it wasn’t just his father speculating about his future, as Fekir recently spoke to French publication Le Parisien about whether he would ever consider a move to a fellow Ligue 1 side.

"When you are Lyonnais, the only attractive French club remains Lyon," said Fekir, crushing any links of him departing for arch rivals PSG.

"Spain and England are two very attractive championships.

"Me, I like the game, the beautiful game. The teams that are only in the duel do not interest me. That's not football."

Throw in to the mix, that fellow teammate and close International colleague Alexandre Lacazette recently joined the Gunners in the summer, it could well be a decider for Fekir.

The Frenchman is seen as an ideal replacement for Sanchez, as Arsenal gear up for life without the Chilean come next season, and if they were to secure any deal for Fekir then it would be some statement.