Olivier Giroud insists he has no plans to leave Arsenal in January

Olivier Giroud insists he has no plans to leave Arsenal this January

Olivier Giroud has once again played down any talk of him leaving Arsenal this season, as the French forward claims the ‘story’ between him and the club is not over yet.

The Frenchman was speaking after he struck for France in their 2-0 friendly win over Wales in Paris on Friday night.

“I am happy at Arsenal”

Former Everton manager, Ronald Koeman recently came out and claimed that Giroud was so very close to joining him in Merseyside this summer. Though, Giroud stayed put and wants to fight for his place in Arsene Wenger’s side, claiming that he has the backing of his boss.

“He’s always supporting me and there is a lot of trust in eachother. He trusts in me and I try to give it back on the pitch when I can,” Giroud said after the game, via The Independent.

“For the moment I am not questioning myself about my future. I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want

“I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment.

“It’s my 29th goal for France so I still have to score one more goal to reach Jean-Pierre Papin who was one of my favourite players.”

Emulating 2015/2016 season ahead of World Cup Finals

Another FIFA World Cup Finals is on the horizon, which makes this season the extra bit more important for the majority of players in the top European leagues. Giroud is very much part of Didier Deschamps plans ahead of next summer’s competition, and the forward is inspiring to his form of two years ago in the build-up to the Euro 2016 Finals.

“My best season was 2015-2016 when I scored 34 goals with Arsenal and the national team, including the Euros,” Giroud stated.

“Usually I play a bit less with Arsenal but I always try to keep my efficiency high. That’s more important for me. I keep believing in my quality and I keep the faith.

“I have a lot of objectives with Arsenal and my country so I always try to move forward and keep scoring.”

Thigh injury a slight concern

Though, the news that Giroud is going nowhere comes as good news for Arsenal fans, the news that the striker is returning back to the Emirates with a thigh injury isn’t such good news.

The 31-year-old played the best part of seventy-five minutes of his country’s win on Friday night, only to be replaced by fellow Arsenal teammate, Alexandre Lacazette, by what appears to be a minor thigh strain. The news comes a real worry for Wenger ahead of the Gunners’ showdown with arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a week’s time.

Giroud will now return to North London to be assessed by the club’s medical team, with no set time put on the injury just yet.