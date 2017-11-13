Arsenal given double injury boost with Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey expected to be fit for Tottenham clash

Straight back in the starting eleven? (Image by Stuart MacFarlane/GettyImages)

Arsene Wenger has been given a double injury boost, as he is expected to have both Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey available for Saturday's massive North London Derby.

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime at the Emirates Stadium, in what is potentially one of the biggest contest between the two in recent time.

The Gunners can cut the gap between themselves and Spurs to just one point with a win this weekend over their bitter rivals - though defeat would lengthen the margin between the pair to seven.

Welbeck back in full training

Welbeck has been out of action for the Gunners since their 2-1 defeat away at Watford, just short of a month ago now. Though, the forward has given Wenger a much timely boost as he returned to full training at the start of this week, the Evening Standard report.

The 26-year-old has recovered rather quicker than first expected from an ongoing hamstring injury, and has given himself a real chance of being in Wenger's starting eleven on Saturday.

Ramsey 'will be available'

Another real concern for Wenger over this ongoing International break was the fitness of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, and the news that the Welshman had returned back early due to a knock sent more alarm bells ringing.

Though, Wales manager Chris Coleman has confirmed that Ramsey was always going to return home early, as the plan was that he would only feature in one of their friendly's this week.

The Frenchman returned

"Coming into the camp we knew we were only going to have him for France," Coleman said, via the Evening Standard.

"I think coming into the camp because of what's been happening with him at Arsenal in terms of his fitness we thought one game would be better than two.

"That was the thinking, he's gone back to Arsenal. He will be available for them at the weekend."

Wenger to sweat on fitness of Mustafi and Giroud

It seems that both Ramsey and Welbeck should be available for selection this Saturday, though the same can't be said about Olivier Giroud and Skhodran Mustafi just yet.

Arsenal are still awaiting to hear the extent of the thigh home early, and is set to be assessed imminently.

Whilst Mustafi is still nursing a muscular injury of his own, as he tries to get back to full fitness in time for this weekend's crunch game at the Emirates.