Sead Kolasinac voted Arsenal Player of the Month for October

Man of the moment (Image by Dan Mullan/GettyImages)

There seems to be a slight trend starting at Arsenal when it comes to the Player of the Month award. Sead Kolasinac grabbed the award for October, making it his second of the campaign already.

Kolasinac was awarded August's Player of the Month earlier on, whilst fellow defender Nacho Monreal, who came a close second, won September's edition.

It's been another fantastic month for Arsenal's new summer signing from Schalke, with a first Premier League goal ticked off the list in the last month.

Standout performances

It shouldn’t be to any Arsenal fans surprise just how impressive Kolasinac has been since arriving this season. The Bosnian came with a glowing reputation from the Bundesliga, and has certainly showed it.

The defender has slipped in perfectly in to that left wing-back position across Arsene Wenger's adopted 3-4-2-1. His physicality and power both defensively and going forwards makes him one of the best full-backs in the league.

His performance against Swansea at the Emirates towards the end of October stands out. Kolasinac registered his first Premier League goal, when the Gunners were trailing 1-0 at the time, and would then go on to assist Aaron Ramsey for the winner.

Assists all part of his game

It's been a fantastic first few months in English football for Kolasinac, and he has already become quite a cult hero amongst the Arsenal faithful.

Arsenal now have two wing-backs who contribute so much in an attacking sense. Both Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin have been at the heart of everything good about the Gunners so far this season.

The big Bosnian already has three assists in the Premier League, and with two goals in all competitions so far, it is evident that Arsenal have a real player on their hands here in Kolasinac.