Arsenal International Watch: Xhaka off to the World Cup, Lacazette and Iwobi both net braces

Amongst the goals as always (Image by Soccrates Images/GettyImages)

At long last, we can finally wave goodbye the last International break until Easter of next year. From this weekend through till next spring it's just solely club football, as the fixtures come thick and fast.

Though, the latest round of International games brought a lot more entertainment as there were still FIFA World Cup places up for grabs, with the play-offs so delicately poised.

As well as those dramatic World Cup play-offs, there was also some entertaining Friendly's on display, as France took on Germany, and England faced Brazil. Here's how Arsenal's boys got on whilst away on duty.

Granit Xhaka - Switzerland

It was make or break for Granit Xhaka and his Switzerland side, as they faced Northern Ireland in their World Cup play-off.

The Swiss grabbed a massive 1-0 first-leg win away from home, though Xhaka and co made hard work of the return leg on home soil.

A 0-0 draw was grinded out, and it meant that Switzerland and Xhaka prevailed 1-0 on aggregate, with Russia waiting for Arsenal's midfielder next summer.

Mesut Ozil - Germany

It was back-to-back friendlies for Mesut Ozil and his Germany side, as they took on big names in the shape of England and France.

Ozil featured in both games, starring in the Germans 0-0 draw at Wembley against England last Friday night - though it was a more productive evening against France on Tuesday, as the playmaker assisted Germany's first goal for Timo Werner, in the 2-2 draw.

Olivier Giroud, Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny - France

Arsenal's French trio were all called up for both Friendly's against Wales and Germany. Olivier Giroud started and scored France's second on Friday night, in their 2-0 win over Wales. Though, there was some worry, as Giroud came off soon after his goal with a suspected muscular injury. Since Friday's game, the Frenchman has returned back to Arsenal with fears that he could be a major doubt for Saturday's massive game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Alexandre Lacazette featured in both of France's games, as he came on to replace the injured Giroud late on, in that 2-0 win over Wales. Though, it was a much more prolific evening on Tuesday night, as Lacazette bagged a brace against Germany, in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The goals took Lacazette up to 30 goals in 2017 for both club and country, a quite fantastic achievement for Arsenal's record signing. Some good news for Arsenal fans, as Laurent Koscielny only featured against Wales last Friday night, as manager Didier Deschamps decided to rest his key defender for the clash against Germany.

Aaron Ramsey - Wales

It wasn’t the best of international breaks for Aaron Ramsey, as he played the full 90 minutes in that 2-0 defeat against France on Friday night.

And he gave Arsenal fans quite a scare too, as he returned home early from duty, amid fears of a possible injury sustained.

Though, Wales manager, Chris Coleman quickly squashed those reports by claiming that Ramsey was always only going to play just one of the two games for Wales due to the amount of minutes he has played already this season with the Gunners.

Alex Iwobi – Nigeria

Alex Iwobi and his Nigeria side only featured once during this latest International break, but for Iwobi it was to some effect. A friendly match against Argentina was pencilled in for Tuesday night, and with the scores deadlocked at 2-2, up stepped Arsenal’s young talent.

Iwobi netted two in quick succession, as Nigeria sunk Argentina 4-2. Though, it was Iwobi’s second goal which stood out the most, as he brilliantly nut-megged Barcelona’s, Javier Mascherano along the way, before slotting the ball calmly in the bottom corner.