Arsenal's top five NLD goals

Henry had his say in quite a few North London Derby's (Image by Adrian Dennis/GettyImages)

Down the years, this fixture has never been short of entertainment and drama. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have always hated eachother and aspired to be the best in London.

Though, Arsenal will argue that they’ve had that crown for a good two decades, but now their noisy neighbours are beginning to turn in to an nuisance, and are threatening to take the crown of North London.

Saturday’s edition in the latest of a stunning sequel between the pair promises to be as explosive as ever, so here is our top five goals from the Gunners in that historic fixture…

Thierry Henry – 2002/2003

The Gunners were defending champions from the season before, though a response was needed after a shock defeat away to Everton and a certain, young Wayne Rooney. Step up the King himself.

Thierry Henry, so normally the North London Derby specialist, countered from a Tottenham corner in his own half to devastating effect. Slaloming between each and every Spurs defender in his path, before slotting the ball beautifully in to the bottom corner past Kasey Keller. It is still regarded as one of Thierry’s best of the 228 goals scored for the club.

Thierry Henry – 2005/2006

Not as beautiful on the eye from the one scored a few years prior, but still Henry at his very, very best. Arsenal entertained Spurs at the last ever Derby at Highbury, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Arsene Wenger’s side were in a direct battle with their old foes to grab the last UEFA Champions League place, when they met on a sun-drenched April afternoon. Henry started the game on the bench, and was called on when the Gunners were trailing 1-0, thanks to Robbie Keane’s controversial second half opener.

But yet again, it was Henry to the rescue, as he latched on to Emmanuel Adebayor’s pass, instinctively taking one touch before beautifully feathering the ball past Paul Robinson with the outside of his boot, to salvage a massive point for Wenger’s side.

Emmanuel Adebayor – 2007/2008

Not the most popular of names around the Emirates, but you can’t take anything away from the Togo International’s moment of pure brilliance at White Hart Lane at the beginning of the 2007/2008 campaign.

Arsenal were already 2-1 up, as a quick-fire turnaround saw an Adebayor header and a Cesc Fabregas wonder strike cancel out Gareth Bale’s free-kick. Though, Adebayor wasn’t finished there. Late in to injury time, Adebayor received the ball, and whether it was intentional or not, flicked the ball up just outside the edge of the box, with his back to goal, and volleyed the ball in to the top left-hand corner.

The goal clinched the three points for Arsenal again in the Derby, but the goal was much more than that, it was voted the 2007/08 Goal of the Season, in what was probably the highlight of Adebayor’s eventful Arsenal career.

Tomas Rosicky – 2013/2014

Again, Arsenal took on Tottenham under the pressure of the media, as the Gunners crashed out of Europe to Bayern Munich once again during the week. Still very much in the thick of the title race, it only took Tomas Rosicky two minutes to settle this instalment.

Following a swift counter, Rosicky received the ball unintentionally of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the far right-hand corner of the box, and from some angle, smashed the ball on the half-volley in to the top left-hand corner.

Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal simply had no chance getting anywhere near it, as Rosicky added yet another goal to his collection against Arsenal’s arch nemesis’.

Aaron Ramsey – 2015/2016

Another North London Derby which had huge significance attached. Arsenal travelled to take on Tottenham in early March of 2016, with both teams chasing Leicester City for the Premier League title.

You could say that this was the first time that Arsenal headed to White Hart Lane as the underdogs, which shows the sign of the times in this rivalry. Though, the Gunners raced in to first half lead, courtesy of a piece of brilliance from Aaron Ramsey.

Following a wayward shot from Hector Bellerin, Ramsey found himself just off the penalty spot, with the ball coming towards him quickly and managed to divert the ball in to the top left-hand corner with the most delicate of flicks. It would be just the start of yet another explosive Derby, as Alexis Sanchez saved Arsenal late on to snatch a 2-2 draw for the 10-men.