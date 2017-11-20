Arsenal poach Sven Mislintat from Dortmund as new head of recruitment

Very highly rated (Image by TF-Images/ Getty Images

The good news just keeps coming for Arsenal, after their fine performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners have now appointed highly-rated scout, Sven Mislintat as their new head of recruitment.

Mislintat will join Arsenal from German giants Borussia Dortmund, where he built a stunning profile, becoming one of the sought-after scouts across the contintent.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all discovered by Mislintat, turning them into some of the hottest properties in Europe right now.

Wenger over the moon

Arsene Wenger has already been speaking very highly about Arsenal's latest recruit behind the scenes at the club.

"We are delighted that Sven is joining us. Identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years," said Wenger on Arsenal's website.

"We look forward to him taking our existing recruitment approach forwards."

End of an era for Rowley

As a result of Mislintat coming over, the curtain comes down on time for one of Arsenal's longest serving members of the team. Steve Rowley will be stepping down as a result, after 35 years at the helm of recruitment for the Gunners.

Though, Rowley will continue some of his work with the club, as he will look to keep up strong relationships that he has grafted for many decades.

Again, Wenger could not speak anymore highly of all the work done by Rowley down the years.

"We would like to thank Steve Rowley for all his hard work over many years for the club," stated Wenger.

"He has been a key figure in our recruitment of so many top players and has travelled thousands and thousands of miles, watching hundreds of games for us during his time at the club. We wish him well for the future."