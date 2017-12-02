Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United: Gunners player ratings as winning record at the Emirates comes to a shattering end

Dejected (Image by Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages)

Arsenal's twelve game winning run at the Emirates in the Premier League has come to an end, in dramatic circumstances against Manchester United.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes from Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard raced United in to a 2-0 lead.

Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back at the start of the second half, before Lingard struck again to put the game beyond Arsenal.

Paul Pogba saw a late red card, but United had enough to hold on in what was a stunning game of football. Here are the Arsenal player ratings from a disappointing evening.

Goalkeeper:

Petr Cech - 6 - Was not massively busy throughout the 90 minutes. Beaten simply by clinical, lethal counter-attacking football.

Defenders:

Laurent Koscielny - 4 - A really poor display from one of Arsenal's ever so consistent performers. At fault for the opening goal with a poor ball out from the back. Was then to blame for letting Pogba skip past him to set up the third.

Shkodran Mustafi - n/a - Came off after the second United goal through injury, though was to blame for the second goal, which was his last act.

Nacho Monreal - 6 - Determined performance from the Spaniard. Not at fault for any of the goals. Tried to get the Gunners on the front foot at all times.

Hector Bellerin - 5 - Not the Spaniard's most productive game. Struggled when United counter-attacked, and wasn't near his dangerous attacking self either.

Sead Kolasinac - 5 - Like with Bellerin, wasn't his normal colossal self either. Questions asked about his role played in the opening goal. Not a great evening for the Bosnian.

Midfielders:

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Very suspect all evening in that midfield was the Swiss international. The likes of Pogba and the rest of the United attack proved too much for Xhaka to handle at times.

Aaron Ramsey - 7 - Again, couldn't fault the energy shown by the Welshman. Tried to pull Arsenal back in to the game at every chance possible. Great assist for Lacazette's goal (if he meant it).

Mesut Özil - 7 - Like with Ramsey, tried to get the game by the scruff of the neck at all times. Ended up coming very deep to try and get things going for the Gunners. A frustrating evening though either way for the German.

Forwards:

Alexis Sanchez - 4 - Another really off the boil display from the Chilean. Apart from a classy ball for Ramsey in the build-up to Lacazette's goal, it was a poor evening by Sanchez's standards. Should of gave David De Gea no chance with what looked like a certain goal at 2-1.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7 - Wasn't meant to feature at all through injury, but the Frenchman put on an fine performance given the circumstances. Took his goal in typical fashion.

Substitutes:

Alex Iwobi - 5 - Came on early doors for the injured Mustafi. Didn't really manage to effect the game as hoped.

Olivier Giroud - 4 - Was introduced late on in place of Kolasinac, by that time the game was all but gone.

Danny Welbeck - 4 - Thrown on with the score at 2-1. Didn't really get many chances in front of goal, in what was a frustrating evening for the Arsenal forwards.