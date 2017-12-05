Arsenal linked with Steven N'Zonzi as Sevilla man nears exit

On the move? (Image by Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages)

The month of January is set to be a rather defining one for Arsene Wenger and Arsenal. The futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are still nowhere near to being resolved, with incomings very likely during the second transfer window of the season.

Steven N'Zonzi is the latest of names to be linked with a potential move to the Emirates in the coming weeks, and those rumours were fuelled even more when it was confirmed that the French midfielder had jetted into London earlier this week.

Wenger has reportedly been a big fan of N'Zonzi since his days at Stoke City, before he moved on to Sevilla, and would be very interested in bringing the midfielder back to the Premier League.

Not part of the Sevilla squad

Following an altercation with coach Eduardo Berizzo at half-time during Sevilla's UEFA Champions League game at home to Liverpool, N'Zonzi did not appear for the second half, as the bust-up went public shortly after the game.

The 28-year-old was reported to have handed in a transfer request during the summer, with the Frenchman currently having a release clause inserted in his contract of around £35million.

There was another twist in the ongoing saga, as N'Zonzi has been left out of the Spanish side's final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday evening, away at Maribor.

London bound?

Football.London had reported that on Tuesday morning, N'Zonzi had jetted into London, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive, surrounding potential talks with the Gunners. Though, they were nothing but whispers, as Sevilla Chairman Jose Castro cleared the whole situation up.

The French midfielder has a child over in London, who he was given permission by the club to go over and spend some time with.

Though, it does not hide the matter that all is not well between N'Zonzi and Sevilla, and if the player is set to leave the Spanish outfit in the coming months then there will be plenty queueing up for his services.

Spanish publication, AS have stated that both Arsenal and Everton are both incredibly keen to swoop in for N'Zonzi when the window reopens. It seems the Frenchman has unfinished business in the Premier League.