Arsenal draw Swedish side Ostersunds FK in Europa League last 32

Arsenal will take on Ostersunds FK, of Sweden in the last-32 of the UEFA Europa League, once the competition resumes in February.

Arsene Wenger's side will travel to Sweden on Thursday, 15th February for the first leg, before welcoming their opponents to the Emirates a week later on Thursday, 22nd February.

Who are Ostersunds?

In what has been arguably the story of the Europa League thus far, Ostersunds now have another fairytale chapter to prepare for, when they take on Arsenal.

The Swedish side were founded back in 1996, with this year's campaign being their first ever in Europe. And to make this upcoming tie that extra bit special, Ostersunds are managed by an English coach, under the name of Graham Potter.

Following a shock win against Galatasaray in the play-offs, Ostersunds were paired along with the likes of Hertha Berlin and Athletic Bilbao, in their Europa League group. Incredibly the Swedish side progressed, from what in their eyes seemed an impossible group, and now they have a date in the next round with Wenger's side.

Napoli, Lyon and Dortmund all avoided…for now!

You could say that the best result of this draw for Arsenal was that they didn’t get paired against some of the big boys, who dropped out of the UEFA Champions League.

Though, the Gunners could not get European heavyweights, Atletico Madrid, they could of still been matched with Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, who had all crashed of Europe's elite competition.

Lyon were another side who Wenger would've wanted to avoid, as they finished runners-up in their group. Though, it seems very realistic that if Arsenal are to prevail past Ostersunds, then the big boys will be waiting for them, as the competition goes on.