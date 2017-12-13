Arsene Wenger expecting a 'tricky test', from a 'changed' West Ham side

Under pressure? (Image by Stuart MacFarlane/GettyImages)

It's that time of year again where the Premier League fixtures are well and truly in full swing, with yet another midweek full schedule just around the corner.

Arsenal travel to West Ham United on Wednesday night, hoping to get back to winning ways, after snatching a draw late on away at Southampton at the weekend.

Though, Arsene Wenger is wary of a revitalised West Ham side, who seem to have turned a corner under David Moyes, following their impressive 1-0 home win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Tricky test

Wenger was asked about how his side will approach Wednesday's game at his press conference on Tuesday morning.

"It will be (a tricky test) because they were unlucky against City and will be confident after Chelsea. They will be a tricky opponent," Wenger stated, via The Mirror.

"They had a good manager before with Bilic who did an excellent job but it depends on confidence and injury.

"I am not surprised (about Moyes). He has a big experience in the Premier League."

Conceding goals a real issue at the moment?

In the bulid-up to Wednesday's game, Wenger was also questioned about the amount of 'soft' goals that his side have conceded in the last few games.

"Overall, we want to improve our defensive record," Wenger said.

"We have just come back against Southampton. We had 70 per cent possession. The team sit back and refuse to play.

"Football has changed a little bit. The teams are better physically prepared and defend only. That was not the case 10 years ago."

Giroud is "not a sub"

A lot has been made recently about the future of Olivier Giroud, as yet again he came off the bench to rescue the Gunners at the weekend, leading Wenger to dismiss any speculation that the Frenchman is the 'supersub'.

"No, he's not a sub for me," Wenger said.

"He's a very good player. I have plenty of good strikers. I cannot play them all together.

"He's a very important player. I have great respect. I am a great admirer of Giroud.

"Look how many French caps he has won here. He has not wasted his time."

It is yet to be confirmed whether or not Giroud will start at the London Stadium, though one thing for sure is that there is bound to be changes as Wenger looks to prepare his team for a busy few weeks ahead.