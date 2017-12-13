West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners sink to 7th as West Ham gain a crucial point

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw as they visited fellow Londoners, West Ham United. The Gunners seemed to mirror their previous league performance, in which they drew 1-1 with Southampton, struggling to create chances, and suffering at the back.

Arsenal let off by disallowed goal in the opening minutes

The London Stadium erupted after just 20 minutes of play, as last week's match-winner, Marko Arnautovic, put the ball into the net from a Michail Antonion through ball, however the Austrian's celebrations were cancelled by the whistle ruling him offside.

The game opened up following the disallowed goal, as Arsenal came close through Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian hit the post after a neat exchange of passes between Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil.

The second half started similarly to the first, with West Ham threating Arsenal from the whistle. Arnautovic was the target man again, latching onto a lofted cross into the box, the winger chested the ball down, but volleyed over the bar. Warning signs for Arsenal once more.

Arsenal fail to find breakthrough in second-half

Like in the first half, Arsenal got a grip of the game shortly after Arnautovic's chance, as Premier League debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles whipped in an inviting cross, which was met by Olivier Giroud and headed wide.

Arsenal came close again, as Maitland-Niles and Giroud combined again, the youngster floated a ball into the box and onto the head of Giroud, who knocked the ball to Wilshere. The Englishman, who made his first league start in over a year, fired his shot over the bar. A chance missed.

Arsenal seemingly hadn't learned from their mistakes in last weekend's trip to Southampton, with little chances created but heaps of possession.

Arsene Wenger's team were almost made to pay for their lacklustre performance in the dying moments, as Chicharito's curled shot rattled the crossbar. Arsenal's defence floundered as Chicharito came knocking, in truth, the crossbar saved them embarrassment.

It was a true evening of frustration in East London for the Gunners, who were well marshalled by the Hammers from the off.