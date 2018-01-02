Arsenal under pressure to deliver 'a big result' against Chelsea, claims Wenger

In need of a result? (Image by Stuart MacFarlane/GettyImages)

As a new year begins, the race for a place in this season's top four has never been more fierce.

Arsenal go head-to-head with London neighbours, Chelsea on Wednesday evening at the Emirates, with the Gunners knowing full too well, that a defeat could signal the end of their chances of returning to Europe's elite competition.

In the build-up to Wednesday's crunch game, Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has stated that his side need 'a big result' with the pressure mounting following Sunday's disappointing and controversial draw, away at West Bromwich Albion.

Arsenal's most significant game of the season so far?

The Gunners face a Chelsea side, who have found some of their best form at this current moment, though Wenger isn’t too worried about the gap between the two sides.

"The gap is not big at the moment," Wenger revealed, via Arsenal.com.

"We know that our home form will be absolutely vital and we just come home from West Brom frustrated because we lost two points.

"We know it puts us under even more pressure to deliver a big result (against Chelsea)".

First of three battles with Chelsea this January

Wednesday night's encounter with the Blues, is the first of three games between the two this month. Arsenal will have to face Chelsea another two times, as the two sides will fight for a place in the Carabao Cup Final later on this month. Though, Wenger isn't too worried about the pile up of fixtures.

"You worry about the next one and then you deal with the rest after," Wenger said.

"In football, there's only one thing and that's the next game. We just have to put the disappointment we had at West Brom behind us and then deal with the challenge against Chelsea."

Potential incomings at the club this month?

It's set to be another busy transfer window for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger this month, with potential incomings mentioned during the press conference on Tuesday morning.

"When is difficult to say, because we are out there and look to do some things," Wenger answered when asked about if the club were in the market for any new signings.

"We are open in any position for the exceptional player who can give us a plus."

News on Wilshere, Sanchez and Ozil's futures

Another day, yet another question for Wenger surrounding the futures of key trio Jack Wilshere, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who's contracts all expire this coming summer.

"The progress is, in our jobs sometimes one day you think you've made progress and the next day you move back again," Wenger stated.

Out of the three, it seems that Sanchez is most likely to leave the Emirates, and Wenger was asked whether it would be more sensible to sell him in January, than to let him leave on a free come the summer.

"Honestly, my focus is on tomorrow's game. After that, this club has lost many, many big players and has always responded well", Wenger answered.

"Massive players have left the club and the club will always be in a strong position (afterwards). You want to keep your best players, yes."