Jack Wilshere celebrates scoring the opening goal against London rivals Chelsea. (Photo: Getty Images / Julian Finney)

Jack Wilshere was denied a place in England's World Cup qualifying squad by Gareth Southgate. The English boss thought that the midfielder was too risky, but has he proved his manager wrong?

While the neutral fan would agree with Gareth Southgate's judgement, considering Jack Wilshere's experience with injuries. Many Arsenal fans are left bewildered, because there's no denying that England's midfield needs Wilshere.

In order to settle him back into first team football, Arsene Wenger deployed the midfielder in Arsenal's UEFA Europa League matches. In the group stage, he contributed to two goals, one goal and the other, an assist.

This was until Aaron Ramsey suffered an unfortunate injury, meaning Jack Wilshere had to accompany Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Having already secured a Premier League assist away to Everton, the Englishman was in the starting eleven for Arsenal's trip to the London Stadium, in a frustrating draw at the hands of West Ham.

From that point, he started every game and impressed Arsene Wenger, which earned him a start in one of Arsenal's most important matches, against Chelsea.

With many questions being raised on whether he should even be on the pitch, Jack Wilshere went on to open the scoring. It was a trademark finish from him, beating Thibaut Courtois at his near post in thumping fashion.

He's now started, and played the full 90 minutes for six games on the bounce, including huge games against Chelsea and Liverpool. Which begs the question, is Jack Wilshere back to his best?

In my opinion, he is. If he can continue the rest of the season the way he's been playing, there's no reason why Wilshere shouldn't be called up to England's World Cup squad.