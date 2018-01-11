Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Visitng player ratings following a stalemate at Stamford Bridge

Danny Welbeck (left), Cesc Fabregas and Alex Iwobi (right) tussle for possession | Photo credit: GettyImages- Catherine Ivill

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between local rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

Both sides had their moments but were unable to break the deadlock. The fixture is still in the balance with Arsenal set to host Chelsea in the return leg on the 24th of January.

Here are the player ratings after The Gunners bounced back reasonably well following disappointment at the weekend;

Goalkeeper and defence

David Ospina - 6 - Despite fumbling an effort from Victor Moses in the first half, Ospina was reliably solid throughout the game. He was tested from distance on a few occasions but dealt with everything well, a good display by Colombia's number one.

Calum Chambers - 7 - Put in several important challenges and demonstrated the maturity to clear the ball when required. Chambers has a real chance to push for a first team place at Arsenal, performances like this will only aid his cause.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7 - A few hairy moments, particularly in the first half, but overall a solid outing from the German international. Mustafi is a vocal presence at the back, and his leadership proved key in Arsenal keeping a clean sheet.

Rob Holding - 7 - Much better from Holding who seemed like he was losing his way. The ex Bolton man was forced to defend in wide areas for large periods of the match and did so impressively. The 22-year-old can take confidence from his performance and push on once again.

Midfield

Hector Bellerin - 6 - Solid, if unspectacular. Forayed forward with his usual endeavour but was unable to have an impact in the final third. Defensively, he kept his fellow countryman Marcos Alonso fairly quiet- job done for the pacey full back.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Did well to stay on the pitch after picking up a yellow card in the second half. Showed glimpses of his class with some cute passing, but his dead ball delivery was very poor. Improvement needed.

Jack Wilshere - 7 - A very good performance from Arsenal's golden boy. Wilshere showcased his vintage touches and turns, and played in Alexandre Lacazette with a beautiful over-the-top through ball. His night did however end on a sour note having left the field through injury- hopefully the 26-year-old is back in action as soon as possible.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 - A young man who's reputation continues to grow, Maitland-Niles once again showed maturity beyond his years. Another encouraging performance from Arsenal's academy graduate, Maitland-Niles may be one to watch for 2018.

Attack

Alex Iwobi - 6 - Much better from Iwobi following a disappointing display against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Had a chance to be a hero in the second half after a run from inside his own half to the edge of the Chelsea penalty area. Unfortunately he lost his composure at the vital moment and could only prod the ball into the arms of Thibaut Courtois.

Danny Welbeck - 6 - Worked tirelessly off the ball and was very calm in possession. A decent performance from Welbeck who also would have been keen to impress after a last weekends upset.

Alexandre Lacazette - 4 - A day to forget for Arsenal's record signing, who is now goalless in eight appearances. Arguably the best chance of the game fell to his feet, he was put through one on one by Wilshere but he snatched at his shot and blazed over. Needs a goal.

Substitutions

Mohamed Elneny - 6 - Did very well after replacing Wilshere after the hour mark. Was safe in possession and pressed the Chelsea midfield in his usual intense manner.

Alexis Sanchez - 5 - Struggled to make an impact from the bench. The main talking point regarding his performance was his apparent wave goodbye after the final whistle. Manchester City bound?