Three urgent matters Arsenal must address to salvage their season

Arsene Wenger looks on as his team fall to an away defeat against Bournemouth | Photo credit: GettyImages- Clive Rose

Arsenal currently occupy sixth in the Premier League. After another away loss at the hands of Bournemouth, they are now five points adrift of the top four with fan unrest growing.

Arsenal's FA Cup defence also ended in failure, having been beaten by Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round.

It seems incredibly gloomy both on and off the pitch for Gunners supporters, but here are three things the north Londoners can do to salvage what is left of a faltering campaign;

Reach a conclusion in the Alexis Sanchez saga

Admittedly, this episode a appears to finally be coming to an end. With both Manchester clubs linked, Alexis Sanchez is set for a departure at The Emirates for a rumoured £30M fee.

Waking up to news everyday about your best player leaving is unhealthy for any club, much less a club in a such a precarious position like Arsenal.

It is vital that The Gunners do not allow this situation to rage on any further. Finalising a sale for the 29-year-old will present Arsenal with the opportunity to move forward and focus on footballing matters, rather than constantly stress over the future of their key man.

Of course, a quality replacement will need to be brought in, and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Malcom who have both been linked could fill the void of the outgoing Sanchez.

Improve their away record

One of the biggest disappointments for Arsenal this season in their away from. They have won just three games away from home in the league this season, conceding 18 goals on their travels.

This is simply not good enough and a big reason why Arsenal are currently outside the top four places. Their inability to put a run together away from home has seriously hampered their progress and it is critical that Arsene Wenger's side start picking up results away from home comforts.

There are no easy games in the Premier League, but venues such as Vicarage Road, Dean Court and The London Stadium are places Arsenal were expected to win at - instead they have mustered a total of one point from the aforementioned stadiums.

Arsenal's away form must improve dramatically before they can even think about a spot in the top four.

Extend Jack Wilshere's contract

Confidence and momentum are perhaps two underrated aspects of football. Creating a feel good factor around a club can often improve results on the pitch. Securing the future of Jack Wilshere would certainly improve the mood around Arsenal.

A shining light in an otherwise dim season for The Gunners is the return to form and fitness of Wilshere. The 26-year-old has put in some top class performances which have lead to calls for the academy graduate to be given the captains armband on a permanent basis.

Like Sanchez, Wilshere's contract also expires in the summer, where he would be free to discuss a move to any club of his choosing. This scenario doesn't bare thinking about for Arsenal supporters, who have watched Wilshere grow from a prospect to a bonafide first-teamer.

WIth Sanchez's exit iminent, one way to soften the blow would be to announce a new contract for Wilshere. At least then Arsenal fans will know that come what may, their beloved midfield talisman will be staying in north London.