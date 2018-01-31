Arsenal complete club-record transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed on Tuesday | Photo: Getty Images.

Arsenal have confirmed the transfer of forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joins the Gunners for a reported club-record fee of £56m on transfer deadline day.

The Borussia Dortmund striker arrives to bolster an attacking unit which has struggled to create this season, with the Gabonese forward seen as Alexis Sanchez's replacement.

Goals in abundance

The 28-year-old flew into London yesterday and after undergoing a medical on Wednesday morning put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal's move for Alexandre Lacazette last summer hasn't quite penned out the way everyone thought it would - and that perhaps offers a reason for Aubameyang's arrival in North London.

The Gabon international has become one of the world's leading strikers in recent years, scoring 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund. He already has 21 in 24 games this season and scored 40 in the 2016/17 campaign.

Giroud departure imminent

It remains to be seen whether a defender will come in also on deadline day - in the wake of the Gunners' woeful display at Swansea on Tuesday night, however the move is likely to see Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi heading to BVB with Olivier Giroud's move to the Blues looking increasingly likely.

The Gunners have been very active this month though with the Sanchez saga finally coming to an end, with Aubameyang's former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan arriving earlier in the window.

The pair were at Dortmund for three years together, and if their link up with each other in Germany is anything to go by then Arsenal fans are in for a treat. In the 2015/16 season they scored 62 goals between them across all competitions.