Harry Arter looks to put family heartache aside

The Irishman has impressed this season. Photo: Getty

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter would aim to put personal heartache aside when the Cherries will travel to Turf Moor to take on Sean Dyche's spirited Burnley side on Saturday.

The Irishman, who has been one of Bournemouth's stand-out performers this season, had endured an emotional heartbreak at this time last year when his partner-Rachel, had given birth to a stillborn baby.

"Always going to be a memory for my family"

Just days after Renee's sad demise at birth, Arter had managed to push the bereavement aside by starring during Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Manchester United around a year ago.

And with the anniversary approaching, Arter admits that it will be an emotional day for him. He told BBC Radio Solent: "It will be a strange sort of moment against Burnley. We see Renee's birthday as a milestone, which will be difficult."

Arter said that it was something that he would ever 'would want to be able to forget' and it will always be a memory for his family even 20 years on.

Arter hoping to use Renee as inspiration

While, the Irishman's determination to separate professional and personal life is admirable, he said that he will be 'professional' when it comes to the game. He even vowed to 'put his head down' and family matters will be kept aside to be dealt with later. Arter also told that when one loses a baby, 'you naturally just want to have one'.

As things stand, Rachel is in an advanced stage of her second pregnancy and is due to give birth early next year.

Daunting Christmas break awaits Bournemouth

While Arter has appeared 14 times in the Premier League this season, the 26-year-old will have to be at his best for the Cherries during the upcoming international break when Eddie Howe's men will take on Chelsea, Swansea and Arsenal in the space of a week.