Wilshere claims Player of the Month Award for the Cherries

Jack Wilshere has found regular football hard to come by in his career so far, he's shown so much potential and talent ever since his debut for Arsenal, the young midfielder can be frustrating with his performances at times, but it looks as though he is ticking all the right boxes with his performances for AFC Bournemouth.

Wilshere has found first team football once again with the Cherries and has been impressing the club's fans with his displays, especially in the last month which has seen him be voted as the club's player of the month with a hugely impressive majority ahead of Nathan Ake and Joshua King.

Wilshere rewarded for excellent November

Wilshere has had to wait for his chance since moving to Eddie Howe's Cherries, but now that he's taking his opportunities and turning in consistent performances, it's hard to see why Howe would drop the 24-year old.

Since regaining his full fitness, Howe has been cautious to ease Wilshere back into regular football and his patience has paid off. Wilshere put in some very impressive performances against Sunderland and away from against Stoke City as well.

Those matches have seen Wilshere play 90 minutes of football, which has become something of a rarity for him, but Howe's methods seem to be paying off to help the young midfielder in his return to top-level football and also probably a return to the national team setup.

Bournemouth fans have displayed their appreciation for Wilshere's performances by voting him as the player of the month with a majority of 71% in votes, behind Wilshere were Nathan Ake with 23% of the votes and the top three finished off by Joshua King with 4% of the votes.

Wilshere brings something different to Howe's team

Bournemouth are a characteristically hard-working side, always covering the most ground, it's the kind of football Howe has instilled in the Cherries.

Wilshere, however is not one of those players who keeps running all over the pitch to get the ball. The no. 32 plays a different role in Howe's team, a creative role in the final third.

His impressive ability to link-up with his wingers and midfielders is seen in some of the matches he's played, Wilshere has shown the creativity which made the world take notice of him in the first place.

He will be hoping he can continue his good performances for the club and at the same time, giving Arsene Wenger a cause for optimism with regard to his Arsenal career.