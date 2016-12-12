Stadium move will be crucial for Bournemouth, says Eddie Howe

(Source: Jan Kruger / Getty)

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed the clubs' plans for the future and also their bid to develop a new stadium which will eventually replace Dean Court as the home stadium for the Cherries.

Howe feels the move from the stadium will financially strengthen the club and allow them to be more stable in the Premier League.

Howe believes move away from Dean Court will be emotional

Dean Court has been home to the Cherries since 1910 and has always had a special place in the hearts of players, the staff and ofcourse the wonderful fans of the club.

Howe has been at both end's of the club, having played for them and now serving as the club's manager and doing a very good job until now to keep them afloat in the Premier League, since the past season when they got promoted.

He believes that the club must use the stadium in a bid to increase the financial stature of the club and compete with their rivals on the pitch and off it as well in the future.

Howe said that the stadium is a "key factor to Bournemouth moving forward" in the Premier League. He admits that "if and when" the club moves away from Dean Court, it will be an "emotional" time for the players as well as the fans.

Big step for a club like Bournemouth

With all the money that's coming in to the Premier League, it is good to see that clubs are investing in the right kind of moves and not always splashing the money on high-profile names.

The eventual move away from Dean Court will certainly be an emotional moment for all involved with the club. Dean Court has a capacity of 11,450 and has been hosting teams for the Cherries since 1910, which is a very long time indeed.

All facts considered, this move seems right for Howe and his men, they deserve a newer stadium and the fans as well will hopefully be looking forward to the move in 2020-21.