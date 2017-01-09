Emerson Hyndman set to join Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

(Photo via Getty Images/Sarah Crabill)

Emerson Hyndman looks all but certain to complete his loan move to Scottish outfit Rangers, with a deal expected early this week.

Hyndman arrived at Bournemouth in the summer from Fulham, with the midfielder being regarded as being one of the most promising talents to come out of American Football in recent years.

The American has only been limited to three appearances this season since joining the Cherries, though Rangers were more than happy to take Hyndman off their hands for a short period of time.

Who exactly is Emerson Hyndman?

America's national team is very much on the rise, with their future stars, such as Christian Pulisic at Borrusia Dortmund, being one of the brighest talents in European football at the moment.

Hyndman comes from this new generation of American stars. Back in the summer of 2015, Hyndman was announced as the captain of the Under 20's team ahead of their 2015 World Cup campaign in New Zealand.

The midfielder scored two goals in their opening two group stage games against Myanmar and hosts New Zealand, as the team qualified from their group.

Hyndman in action for USA Under 20's at the World Cup in New Zealand. (Photo via Getty Images/Alex Livesey)

The USA beat Columbia in the Knockout Round, to reach the Quarter Finals, where they eventually lost to Serbia on penalties. Hyndman scored in the shootout for America, but this tournament would be the stage for the midfielder to showcase his exceptional potential.

Failed to make an impact so far in England...

In terms of club football, Hyndman started out at his hometown team, Dallas Juniors, before moving to England where he arrived at Fulham in 2012. He started off in the Youth Team, eventually making his first team debut in August 2014, in a 2-1 Championship defeat away to Ipswich Town.

Hyndman would go on to make 28 appearances during his time at Fulham, scoring just the one goal for the club.

Hyndman in action for Fulham (right) in a Championship game away at Leeds United. (Photo via Getty Images/Clint Hughes)

Though, last summer the American midfielder decided to move on from West London, and move down to the South Coast to join up with Eddie Howe's team.

Like at Fulham, Hyndman has been restricted to first team opportunities at Bournemouth. Making two appearances in the EFL Cup, and more recently coming on against Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday in Bournemouth's surprise 3-0 defeat.

With a loan move now imminent to Rangers, will this be the chance that Hyndman finally takes to make his name in club football?