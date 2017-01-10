Pedro Pereira edges ever closer to £7m move to Bournemouth

Image credit: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth are nearing their first capture of the January transfer window, with the potential signing of Portuguese right back, Pedro Pereira.

Pereira plays his football out in Italy for Sampdoria, but it's thought that the Portugal U18 International has his eyes set on a move to the Premier League this month, with Bournemouth the favourites to land his signature.

The right back would cost Bournemouth around £7million, though the club will need to wrap the deal up quickly, as there are other suitors for Pereira across Europe.

Pereira: In demand

Around this time last year, it was thought that Pereira was on his way to either fellow Italian giants Juventus, or Premier League Champions, Leicester City.

Though, both clubs failed to land Pereira and Sampdoria managed to hold on to one of their prize assets. Since then, the Portuguese full back is still very much in demand, being seen as one of the most exciting full backs in Europe.

Earlier this month, former club Benfica made an audacious attempt to try and re-sign Pereira, but the Portuguese side were knocked back in their efforts to lure him back to Portugal.

Pereira moved to Sampdoria back in the summer of 2015 from Benfica as he failed to break through their impressive youth academy, the same one that produced the likes of Renato Sanches, David Luiz and Angel Di Maria. Since then, he has made 19 appearances for Sampdoria over in Italy, scoring just the one goal for the Italian side in the process.

This is Pereira's second full season over in Serie A, with the teenager only turning 19 later on this month. Bournemouth will look to try and tie up any deal for Pereira in the coming days, with the Cherries looking to add to their ever impressive squad.