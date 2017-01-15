Andrew Surman demands consistency from Bournemouth teammates

The midfielder featured against Hull. Photo: Getty.

Bournemouth's South Africa-born midfielder Andrew Surman believes that there is a need for the Cherries to be more consistent, following their disappointing 3-1 loss to Marco Silva's Hull City at the KC Stadium.

A brace from Abel Hernandez and a Tom Huddlestone strike was enough to send the Cherries packing back to the Vitality Stadium and hand them their first loss in three Premier League games, following their FA Cup exit at the hands of third-division Millwall.

Surman rues losing focus

Surman, who was handed the captain's armband against Silva's Tigers, played the full ninety minutes of the game. It was the former Southampton man's 13th appearance of the season, after having made only eleven starts prior to that.

The midfielder said: “We just need to make sure that we’re more consistent in our performances."

He emphasised on trying to replicate the first twenty minutes of the game and on making sure that the same level lasts for the ninety minutes, which was apparently lacking against Hull on Saturday.

Surman said that the side must make sure that they must 'stay focused during the game', but admitted that their inability to do so in the first half 'allowed them back in the match.'

He also told, refering to the side as being 'mentally strong' and the Cherries have 'good characters and a good team spirit', which comes in really handy when a side is supposed to recover from a disappointment.

Watford challenge beckons

The former Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers man focused on the neccesity to 'move on' from the bad showing at KCOM. He told that Bournemouth have a 'massive game' coming up against Walter Mazzarri's Watford and talked about the need to 'pick up points against them.'

The Cherries have two home games coming up, with one against the Hornets and the other one against Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace.