AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City Preview: Goals expected as poor defences collide

Josh King grabed a hat-trick against West Ham. Photo: Getty

Two resurgent outfits will lock horns with each other at Dean Court when Bournemouth will host Paul Clement's Swansea City in a game that could prove vital in the fight for survival in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's men hadn't won a single league game in 2017 prior to last week's thrilling 3-2 win over West Ham at Dean Court. The triumph came a week after their impressive 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to Manchester United in a game that saw the Cherries hold onto a point despite having seen Andrew Surman get sent off. And heading into the game at the South Coast, Howe's men will be confident of steering all the more clear of the relegation zone.

As far as Swansea are concerned, Paul Clement has brought about a change at the club already. Impressive performances in recent weeks have propelled the Swans away from the bottom three, after having sacked American boss Bob Bradley two weeks ago. Last week’s loss to Hull was a let-down, but recent wins over Burnley and Leicester have been enough to steer them clear of the bottom three.

Top half finish on the cards for Bournemouth?

The Cherries were playing good football even during the drab run prior to last week's win, but weren't getting the results to go with it. The win over West Ham saw Howe's men placing less emphasis on keeping possession and playing more long-balls in the half-spaces on the Hammers' backline. Joshua King did get a hat-trick, but the usage of Benik Afobe in those half-spaces was important throughout the time that the Arsenal man was on the pitch.

And King has been their highest goal-getter with 11 this season, despite missing a spot-kick against Slaven Bilic’s men. The Cherries current league position-14th is a bit of a disappointment considering the start to the season that they had enjoyed. Their last five leagues games have yielded four points and three defeats, but things are now looking bright again.

Bournemouth have the second worst defensive record in the Premier League, letting in 54 goals and defending has been one of the prime reasons for their downfall in 2017. The number of goals that they have scored though- 40, is the seventh best in the league and is the reason why few have paid heed to the demands of a floundering backline.

The last meeting between the sides yielded an easy 3-0 win for Bournemouth, but things have certainly changed since New Year’s Eve.

Can the Swans get a crucial win?

Swansea currently have the worst defence in the league and conceding as many as 60 times in one season isn’t something to be proud of. Since Clement has come in, the defence hasn’t been shored up to a big extent, but a clear difference can be seen in the goal-getting department.

In the last five outings, the men from Wales have lost three games, winning twice. The wins though, have been ever-crucial for Clement, as they came against sides that are currently around them at the bottom. The wins over Liverpool and Southampton acted as a much-needed catapult in January.

Fernando Llorente, who was acquired from Sevilla this past summer by Francesco Guidolin, happens to their highest goalscorer with 11 goals. He did miss Swansea previous game, but is back fit to face the Cherries. And the Spaniard’s presence up front gives Swansea someone to look to, when going forward. His aerial abilities and tendency to win headers in the box have been very important for the Swans, when it comes to getting the goals.

It’s the defence that needs a restructuring and it would be interesting to see how sides with the worst defence in the league weigh each other up at Dean Court.

No major injury concerns

Bournemouth are likely to hand the duo of Junior Stanislas and midfield star Harry Arter late fitness tests before the game, as they look to bounce back from groin and calf injuries respectively. Callum Wilson will still be out, as he nurses the ACL injury that he suffered some months ago. Tyrone Mings is still suspended and Andy Surman will be available for selected after having served his suspension.

As far as Swansea are concerned, the good obviously is that Llorente is back. But both Martin Olsson and Angel Rangel are doubts to feature.

Predicted line-up

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Cook, Francis; Daniels, Arter, Surman; Fraser, Wilshere, King, Afobe

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Carroll; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson