Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Preview: Cherries look to steer clear of relegation against struggling Boro

Bournemouth will be out to prove a point. Photo: Getty

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth will have a golden opportunity to steer clear of the dreaded relegation once and for all this season when they take on Steve Agnew's struggling Middlesbrough on Saturday.

While Middlesbrough have won only four games in the Premier League this season, the disappointing bit for the Cherries would be that they are one of the teams that Boro have beaten.

A 2-0 win at Riverside Stadium back in October had kept then manager Aitor Karanka's side in mid-table, building on a decent start that they had made on their return to the top-flight.

Things have gone very wrong since that game though, as Karanka isn't the boss anymore and Boro have won only two games since his departure.

They will hope to claim another much-needed positive result at the Vitality Stadium against a Bournemouth side close to confirming their place in the top-flight for a third straight year.

Cherries at the risk of being sucked at the bottom

While the season began in a rather healthy fashion for Bournemouth, they have failed to keep up their performances from the time when they were tenth in the league.

Their inability to win consistently in 2017 has made sure that they are now as low as 16th in the league, exactly where they managed to finish last season.

But with five games yet to be played, small mistakes can see Bournemouth slide further into the abyss down below.

Their 4-0 hammering at the hands of a dominating, title-chasing Tottenham Hotpsur last weekend wasn't anything short of what was expected in the game.

Goals from Mousa Dembélé, Son Heung Min, Vincent Janssen and a returning Harry Kane were enough to inflict a heavy defeat on the Cherries, who have won two of their last 14 league outings.

Racking up points against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and obviously Spurs are always a big bonus for any team and Howe's men did get one point from a valuable draw at Anfield.

Their last win came against relegation-threatened Swansea City, a 2-0 home victory. And much like the Swans, the Boro too are in a battle to avoid relegation. It's different that their situation is far more concerning.

Bournemouth's defence has been a cause for concern and conceding the third most amount of goals in a season has been their downfall. They have let in 63 goals, less than only Hull City and Swansea and they have conceded nine in their last three games.

In terms of scoring, Bournemouth are certainly punching above their weight, having scored just one goal less than José Mourinho's Manchester United. They have racked up the eighth-highest number of goals this season - 45 - and Joshua King has been one of their chief goal-getters with 13 in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are five points clear of 17th-placed Hull, who are just two adrift of Paul Clement's 18th placed Swans. With Hull facing a rather favourable opponent in Watford at the weekend, Bournemouth will hope to win their game and climb up table.

Boro go hunting for an encouraging win

It seems as if Middlesbrough are a certainty to go down. Their inability to get wins on the board, ever since the season began in decent fashion, has been a cause for concern for the North East outfit.

A win over Bournemouth though can turn their season around and possibly help keep them in the league.

As many as six points behind 17th-placed Hull, Boro would first have to jump above Swansea, who are four points adrift of them, as things stand.

A win on Saturday could prove to be a game-changer in the relegation battle this season and can spark a revival for Agnew's men, but they have struggled to pick up points of late.

The last time Middlesbrough won a game was back in early December and they have racked up only two points in the last five league outings.

The 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Monday was a hard-fought one, but Boro failed to get a vital point despite having done well to peg back the Gunners to 1-1 early in the second half through Álvaro Negredo.

While, they are a tough side to break down defensively and boast of the sixth best defensive team, it is their form at the opposite end that has let Boro down.

They have scored the least amount of goals in the league with just 23, just three less than second-worst and rock-bottom Sunderland. The lack of a final pass and incisive passing in the final third has cost them.

And Negredo, who is currently on loan from Spanish side Valencia, is their leading scorer and his barren run in recent games has been a reason for Boro's failures.

He did score against the Gunners on Monday, but the 31-year-old has scored only three times in his last 13 Premier League outings.

Wilshere has played his last game for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Jack Wilshere's outing against Spurs last week was his last for Bournemouth.

The on-loan Englishman is now out for the season with a leg fracture and will return to Arsenal soon. Howe said: "Jack is a great football player with a great football brain. His career has been stopped by many injuries."

Andy Surman will also not feature as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Dan Gosling though, will face a late fitness test and could feature against Agnew's men.

Callum Wilson and Adam Federici won't feature before next season, as they are still nursing their respective knee injuries.

As far as Middlesbrough go though, they will be without Grant Leadbitter, who is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Striker Rudy Gestede is a slight doubt and could well be fit from a heel injury by the time the game starts. Víctor Valdés is still some days away from full fitness, while Fabio da Silva will face a late fitness test before the game.

Predicted line-ups

AFC Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Arter, Gosling, Fraser, King, Pugh; Afobe.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Gibson, Chambers, Friend. Forshaw, Clayton; Ramirez, De Roon, Traore, Negredo.