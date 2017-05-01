AFC Bournemouth: April review

April was a rammed month for most Premier League sides in terms of fixtures, and AFC Bournemouth were no exception to this - having to play six games. It’s safe to say that the results for the southern side were a mixed bag. Two wins, two draws, and two defeats. But in the main performances across these games were good, with the team reaching - and surpassing - that magical forty point mark that usually equals safety.

But who were the stand out performers across April, and who was left wanting? Well we’re glad you asked...

The stand out man in April

Although we’d like to pick someone other than Josh King again, we can’t. The Norwegian continued his impressive form in April, and managed to bag four goals.

These were often vital strikes too, snatching the last gasp equaliser at Liverpool and even later winner against Sunderland. He looks like a player who, quite simply, believes he’ll score every time he gets anywhere near the opposition’s goal. His audacious lobbed effort against Sunderland - which came off the inside of post and bar - is proof enough of that.

Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him in the Summer, but doing so is surely essential in making sure the side progress in the next campaign - rather than merely tread water.

Who else stood out?

Artur Boruc continued to impress last month with a string of stupendous saves and blocks - his fingertip save against Liverpool being the pick of the bunch. Ever since his one-man show against Manchester United back in March he’s been near faultless, and deserved his one-year contract extension.

Other than this most of the side have been impressive across April, with the back four of Charlie Daniels, Steve Cook, Simon Francis, and Adam Smith looking very much in sync - making sure that the Cherries kept three essential clean sheets over the month.

Who needs to improve?

It would be harsh to pinpoint too many individuals for criticism in what was a very good month for Bournemouth overall, but if the defeat's against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea proved anything it was that the southern side need to bring in some new players if they’re to compete against the very best teams in the Premier League. Against Spurs they were simply outclassed and looked like they were beaten as soon as they stepped onto the field.

If Eddie Howe’s side is to play such an attacking brand of football against every opponent then they - sadly - can’t keep relying on the old guard which has helped them get this far.



