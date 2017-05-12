AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley Preview: Cherries looking to make history

Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth could secure their highest ever finish in the club’s 118-year history with a point against a Burnley side who have all but confirmed their Premier League safety.

Eddie Howe's men are finishing the season somewhat on a high - two victories against Middlesborough and Sunderland and a draw with Stoke City in their last three games means they can now finish the season in the top half of the Premier League.

And The Cherries will want to add to that unbeaten run and take revenge on a Burnley side who beat them 3-2 earlier on in the campaign.

Injury update

Bournemouth have been booted by the news that Dan Gosling could return for the final two games of the season after featuring for only 44 minutes since the 0-0 draw with Southampton in April due to a calf injury.

Along with the return of Gosling - whose injury ended his hopes of an ever-present season - Howe is also hoping to have Ryan Fraser at his disposal for the penultimate game of the season.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere has returned to his parent club Arsenal to continue his rehabilitation on a calf injury, whilst Benik Afobe (hamstring) is expected to remain sidelined.

Ben Mee (shin) will most likely miss out on a reunion with former Clarets boss Howe, and Dean Marney is the only long-term absentee with a knee injury after Kevin Long returned last week.

What do the stats say?

Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven games against Bournemouth in all competitions (W4 D3) since a 5-0 defeat in November 1998.

Only Romelu Lukaku (14) and Harry Kane (13) have scored more goals than Josh King in 2017 in the Premier League (12).

Just seven of Burnley's 40 points this season have been collected in away fixtures, the lowest proportion by a Premier League side this season (17.5%).

The Cherries have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 Premier League games at the Vitality Stadium, conceding at least two goals in the other eight games (19 in total).