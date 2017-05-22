Bournemouth reportedly open talks with Jermain Defoe

Defoe has gone down with Sunderland. Photo: Getty.

Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe is in talks to join Eddie Howe's Bournemouth on a free-transfer after having endured relegation with Sunderland this season, Sky Sports understand.

While the Englishman's deal at the Stadium of Light isn't running out this summer, it's said that he has a clause in his current deal which allows him to move for free if Sunderland go down into the Championship.

This could be Defoe's second stint at the Dean Court, with the first one back in the 2000-01 season acting as the the forward's breakthrough campaign during a loan spell from West Ham.

A good move for the Cherries?

Bournemouth, who ended their season inside the top half of the Premier League, have their goalscorers to thank for their progress. The Cherries had the fifth worst defensive record in the recently concluded Premier League season, but boasted of a more proficient attack than Manchester United, being the seventh best attacking side in the division.

Joshua King's form has been crucial to them throughout the campaign, as the Norwegian has racked up an impressive tally of 16 goals, which includes a vital hat-trick against West Ham back in March.

The capture of someone like Defoe would make their attack all the more efficient and threatening, with the Englishman likely to fit right into Eddie Howe's high-intensity side that thrives on hard-working players.

Summer signing Lys Mousset's failure to live upto the hype and the transfer fee has made the Frenchman's position in the side vulnerable, especially after Benik Afobe's return to form after the turn of the year. And Defoe could peg that hole and transform the Cherries into a proper top ten club.

Defoe's second South-Coast club

The news would come as a surprise for Portsmouth, who happen to be one of Defoe's former clubs and Bournemouth's fierce rivals from the south of the country.

This season, Defoe has been prolific in front of goal, despite witnessing his side go down. The England international racked up a tally of 15 goals in all competitions, assisting twice. Apart from that, the East London-born forward scored in his return to the England national side against Lithuainia too.