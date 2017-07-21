New kid on the block Mahoney enjoying Cherries approach

New boy Mahoney is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and 'challenge himself'Source: Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth's newest recruit Connor Mahoney has wasted no time at settling in and believes the stability of the football club is what attracted him most.

The 20-year-old, who joined Bournemouth on July 4 after his contract expired with Blackburn Rovers, spoke for the first time since the deal was sealed.

Mahoney enjoying life under Howe

"The lads have all been great and told me I made the right decision," Mahoney said.

"Working with Eddie Howe and his coaching staff is a dream come true, to take Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League, and then to finish ninth last year was an incredible achievement."

The winger didn't enjoy much stability at Ewood Park, having to play under five different managers in only four years. And the former England under-20 international found that aspect very challenging.

"It was hard chopping and changing managers at Blackburn, but that was out of the players’ control and we had to let it play itself out. I am just happy to be here now."

Who exactly is Connor Mahoney? - Born 12 February 1997 - Made professional debut in August 2013 for Accrington Stanley in League Two - Signed for Blackburn Rovers in December 2013, meant for development squad - Made an immediate impression, handed number 31 for the first team - February 2014 signed first professional contract with the club - Went on to make sixteen appearances for Rovers

Mahoney has recently admitted he draws inspiration from former Blackburn star Damien Duff, but insists he has his own way of doing things on the pitch.

Boyhood Rovers fan Mahoney caught the eye after a number of eye-catching performances at the back end of last season, and Howe has previously said there is a 'lot more' to come from the youngster.

The former Accrington Stanley apprentice featured in Cherries' 2-1 win over Estoril five days ago and says his priority is to make a significant impression on his new employers as quickly as possible.